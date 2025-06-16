Mark Carney rolls out the red carpet for Trump at G7

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, Rebel News is in the heart of the G7 meeting in Alberta.

Sydney Fizzard, Angelica Toy, and Sheila Gunn Reid have travelled down to Kananaskis, just west of Calgary, where Canada is hosting this year's G7 summit.

The G7, as you may recall, used to be called the G8—until Trudeau and others booted Russia out. The group is supposed to represent the world’s largest economies, though that’s debatable. If size truly mattered, India would be in, and Canada might be out.

Still, they’re a kind of “Super Friends” alliance: Canada, the United States, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. Each year, a different member nation hosts the event.

The last time Canada hosted was in 2018. Now, it’s our turn again.

As you know, the Canadian government despises Rebel News. The other G7 countries don’t mind us—we’ve been accredited in the U.S., the UK, and France. But here at home, it’s a different story. Canada seems to have the biggest problem with press freedom and tried to keep us out of the summit.

We had to rush to court on an emergency basis. But just before the hearing, government lawyers backed down. “No, no, no, you’re allowed in,” they said. “It was all a misunderstanding. Our email wasn’t working.” That was their excuse.

But the roadblocks didn’t end there. Now they’re pulling more stunts to keep us out of the media scrums. We’re digging into what's happening. And if we can prove misconduct, we’ll head back to court to show the judge they misled the system.

We’re proud to have our team on the ground, and proud that they care so deeply about press freedom that they’re willing to fight for it in court. We’ll do it again if we have to.

But of course, the content is more important than our battle to be there. So what have we seen so far?

For one, Mark Carney is quite something. He gave a slobbering welcome to Donald Trump. You know us—we're Trump all the way. We even trademarked "Make Canada Great Again." But even by our standards, it was excessive. If a Conservative had received Trump like that, it would be a scandal. But maybe Liberal voters just don't care.

In other news, Kash Patel, director of the FBI, had some startling things to say on a podcast the other day that you might have missed.

Did you know that America’s murder rate is now the lowest it’s been in decades, possibly in memory?

How have Trump and Patel brought it down so fast—just six months into office?

Well, part of the answer is getting the FBI out into the field, supporting law enforcement, ending funding cuts, and scrapping politically correct policies that tie police hands.

But perhaps the biggest reason for the drop in violent crime is the mass deportations—thousands of illegal immigrants, including gang members, have been sent packing.

Donald Trump is determined to carry out mass deportations. He has to be. Joe Biden let in millions. Even if Trump deported a thousand people a day, it wouldn’t be enough to undo the damage. But his speed and mass numbers have been key, and it just might be his most popular policy yet.

Meanwhile, on our side of the border, it feels like there’s a shocking police announcement every week, especially in Greater Vancouver or Toronto area. Just the other day, a massive shootout made headlines, and every single person charged was a migrant.

Imagine if we cut off mass immigration and started deporting criminals, just like they’re doing in the U.S.

Crime rates here would nosedive.

GUEST: Richard Inman, independent journalist, on the aftermath of the Northern Ireland protests and the heavy police response.