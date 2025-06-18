Doug Ford slams Ontario's 'weak judges'—his own appointees
Yesterday, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford went on a five-minute rant about crime. The gist? 'If I find the person responsible for the crime in this province, I'm going to give him a word or two!'
Now, onto the news.
If you listen carefully, you’ll notice there are no overt lies in it. He’s telling the truth—but he’s lying by omission.
First of all, and most obviously, he’s been the Premier for seven years. He could do more than ask, “Who do I talk to? Let me at that guy!”
When he discusses the soft-on-crime judges, that’s particularly deceptive, because the judges who make most bail decisions in Ontario serve at the provincial court level. And they’re all appointed by Doug Ford.
So here’s Doug Ford saying, “If I ever meet the guy who puts in these weak judges...”
It’s you, Doug—you’ve been doing it for seven years.
COMMENTS
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-06-18 21:39:46 -0400If that ain’t the pot callin’ the kettle fat now!
-
Lionel Crockett commented 2025-06-18 21:25:40 -0400 FlagBoss Hogg said what? Sucking Liberal clock for years, COVID commie, GFY.
Suck it!
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-06-18 20:42:25 -0400 FlagWhat a blow-hard jerk Doug Ford is! Why didn’t HE do something about the problem/ Did it have to come to where crooks came on his street to rob his neighbours that he finally woke up? How I wish he’d NEVER run again. Ontario doesn’t deserve fakers like him.
-