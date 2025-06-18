Doug Ford slams Ontario's 'weak judges'—his own appointees

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

As you may know, Rebel News hosts a fundraising cruise every year or so. It’s a regular cruise—with all the usual amenities—but we also host panel discussions, debates, and special events. It’s a fun, meaningful way to connect with our most enthusiastic supporters.

And yes, it’s a fundraiser too. We add a couple of hundred dollars to each guest’s regular cruise fare, and that extra support helps keep Rebel News going all year round.

This week, 147 people are joining us on board—which tells you just how popular the cruise has become. If you're thinking about a cruise vacation in the future, we hope you’ll consider joining us. It's not cheap, but it's a great way to hang out with the most passionate Rebels out there—and your trip helps support our work.

As you know, we don’t take government money. We never have, and we never will. That’s why we come up with creative, community-based ways to fund our journalism, like this cruise.

Now, onto the news.

Yesterday, Doug Ford, the Premier of Ontario, went on a five-minute rant about crime. The gist? “If I find the person responsible for the crime in this province, I’m going to give him a word or two!”

If you listen carefully, you’ll notice there are no overt lies in it. He’s telling the truth—but he’s lying by omission.

First of all, and most obviously, he’s been the Premier for seven years. He could do more than ask, “Who do I talk to? Let me at that guy!”

When he discusses the soft-on-crime judges, that’s particularly deceptive, because the judges who make most bail decisions in Ontario serve at the provincial court level. And they’re all appointed by Doug Ford.

So here’s Doug Ford saying, “If I ever meet the guy who puts in these weak judges...”

It’s you, Doug—you’ve been doing it for seven years.

GUEST: Rebel News journalist Lincoln Jay, with an update on the Ontario panhandling scam.