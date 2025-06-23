Iran is losing in the Middle East—but winning in the West

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, Iran has been largely defeated in the Middle East—but it remains strong in Canada and the West.

Did you see this video? It’s from the largest Air Force base in the UK, called RAF Brize Norton. Pro-Hamas protesters broke into the base easily, on electric scooters, and sprayed paint on two Royal Air Force refuelling jets. Take a look:

It’s almost reminiscent of the recent Ukrainian drone attack on Russian bombers that were left out in the open: massive, extremely expensive strategic military assets attacked. Except with paint, not bombs. Still, the damage is surely more than just a clean-up.

The best part is that the Air Force base was run by Karen from HR. Just kidding. Her name is Louise. But she really is, as her official bio says, experienced in personnel, media, recruitment, and HR—not so much the whole fighting-bad-guys thing. Louise protected the UK’s Air Force assets with a six-foot wooden fence.

The group behind this was called Palestine Action. To our surprise, even the Labour government has mused about declaring them a terrorist organization. After all, they’ve supported Hamas, broken British laws, and damaged military assets to make a political point. Pretty sure that’s a working definition of terrorism.

But the British fifth column has other opinions—they’re marching in support of the group, deliberately flouting the idea of criminalizing them.

And that’s the thing about policing, isn’t it? In a free country, you need the consent of the people. What if you’ve imported millions of people into your country—or, let’s be optimistic and just say hundreds of thousands—who support Hamas? Sure, some of the marchers are Indigenous British leftists and eco-activists. But mainly, it’s countless sympathizers of Islamic extremism.

How can police tackle that? It’s more than a few bad apples.

It’s the same in Canada. In Toronto, they’re marching in support of Iran’s dictatorship.

But look at the country itself. What was Iran’s response to having its nuclear program smashed by the U.S.? Here’s The New York Times:

Oh. We were told by the Qatar-funded influencers on Twitter that we’d be in the middle of World War Three by now.

Here's Trump, gloating:

He’s laughing at them. And then, if you can believe it, he announced that Iran has agreed to a ceasefire:

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

So, where does that leave the world?

America is not at war. It’s unclear if it ever really was. It just destroyed some nuclear facilities.

Iran has been trimmed down to size. Many of its top military and terrorist leaders have been eliminated.

Hezbollah is smashed. Syria’s dictator was toppled—replaced by a weaker dictator, whose military was also smashed. Hamas is hanging on by a thread.

Is the world safe? Of course. Is a broader peace deal in the region possible? Undoubtedly. Did Trump do what no other president has done—or could do? You bet. And in doing so, he demolished Obama’s only legacy: financing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

What does Russia think? They think they have their hands full in Ukraine. What does China think? They think maybe America has some weapons they haven’t yet managed to copy—like the B2 bomber, which entered and left Iran without any response.

But what about Canada—and our streets and our universities?

Well, those remain dominated by Iran, now don’t they?

GUEST: Featuring Rebel News' Lincoln Jay, reporting from Northern Ireland and Dublin.