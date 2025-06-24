'This is not the war of the Iranian people': Iranian dissident breaks down Israel-Iran conflict

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, an extended interview with Iranian dissident and freedom activist Salman Sima, hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid.

Ezra Levant, still away on the Rebel News cruise, recorded an extended monologue including his thoughts on current news topics ranging from the Middle East and Donald Trump to yesterday's by-elections in Alberta. Unfortunately, the file is so large and the internet on the cruise ship is so weak that it didn't make it in time for tonight's show. Keep an eye out for that tomorrow instead.

In the meantime, enjoy an in-depth discussion with Salman Sima, a freedom activist based in Toronto who has had plenty of personal experience with the Islamic Republic, plus a great video by Rebel News' Lincoln Jay and Efrain Monsanto, reporting from an anti-mass immigration rally in Dublin, Ireland.

GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid hosts an interview with freedom activist and Iranian dissident Salman Sima, discussing his perspective on the Israel-Iran conflict.