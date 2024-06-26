Toronto's by-election shocker foretells a Liberal 'wipe out' next election

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

The Trudeau Liberals lose a stronghold in the heart of Toronto. It's an incredible result.

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, I go over what that means for the country in lead up to next year's general election.

For context, pigs would fly if Calgary Southwest ever fell to the Liberals. And that is exactly what happened.

Rebel News took to the street to ask Torontonians if they were surprised by the Toronto-St. Paul's election result, why they think the seat flipped, and whether or not Trudeau should resign.



FULL REPORT by @SarahCStock: https://t.co/r1l57nsHSY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 26, 2024

You could get a feeling that something was afoot because every day another cabinet minister came to the riding to canvass voters.

It was an enormous effort. All hands on deck--with lots of selfies to take.

Rather than field someone new, the Liberals in typical Liberal fashion, named Leslie Church their candidate. She is a former senior adviser to Chrystia Freeland, and carried with her some of that policy residue.

Even though Church was more physically presentable, less irritating, she was still a Freeland gal. An establishment pick with Trudeau's face plastered on her campaign materials.

Trudeau's immigration minister and longtime friend Marc Miller reflects on the historic loss of Toronto-St. Paul's, a Liberal stronghold since 1993.

He says Canadians are good BS detectors and believes voters will still support Trudeau over Poilievre.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/aRQTK9s74m — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 26, 2024

The Official Opposition ended up pulling the upset of the decade by the narrowest of margins. A win is still a win.

Though no by-election vote will radically change the government, you're sending a message today that will be shared in the general election.

I don't think the Liberals will go down to two seats. They have strongholds in Toronto and Montreal that will probably survive any flood.

They'll be under 30 seats next October. Rest assured, a wipe out is coming.