New York City poised to elect radical socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor

Tonight, New York City is on the verge of electing an Islamic communist as mayor. Will Zohran Mamdani conquer the city the 9/11 terrorists couldn't?

Zohran Mamdani just won the Democratic Party primary in New York City. He's handsome, well-spoken, high-energy, and fresh-faced. He’s an actor—his mom is a Disney filmmaker—and he’s all about pizzaz.

He's good at politics, similar, in a way, to AOC, but smarter and more serious. People thought she was a joke because of her casual manner and childish style, but you have to understand: that’s what works on today's American left. It’s exotic enough to attract white liberals and ideological enough to pull the youth away from more moderate Democrats.

In New York, 36% are foreign-born. That number rises to 52% in Toronto. In places like Brampton, it’s even higher: 59%. Everything you think is wrong in New York and London is worse in Canada. Vancouver is at 49%. Montreal is at 41%. Even Calgary and Edmonton are at around 35%. That answers quite a few questions, doesn’t it?

It's like that UN study called it: replacement migration.

Normally, the Democratic Primary is all you have in New York City, since the city is overwhelmingly Democratic. But things are tricky right now. The current mayor is a former police officer named Eric Adams. He’s not far-left. In fact, he’s spoken supportively of Trump’s approach to illegal immigration, which has overwhelmed the city. Because of this, Adams likely anticipated a challenge in the primary and pulled a Bloomberg, switching to run as an Independent.

Enter former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. At 67, he stands in contrast to Mamdani, who is 33. Cuomo feels like the establishment personified. His father, Mario, was governor 40 years ago, and Andrew himself held the role for a decade. He’s also a moderate, by New York standards.

Mamdani, on the other hand, is the candidate of socialists, environmentalists, activists and Islamists.

In the end, Mamdani secured 43.5% of the primary vote, while Cuomo earned 36.4%—432,000 votes to 361,000.

Democrats are quickly coalescing around Mamdani. Everyone from Bill and Hillary Clinton on down is endorsing him. They see him as the next AOC—but one more likely to lead than to commentate.

Cuomo has said he may still run as an Independent. Adams has said the same. And then there’s Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels. That means three centrist candidates—Adams, Cuomo, and Sliwa—could split the vote, making Mamdani the likely winner on November 4.

Normally, mayoral races don’t matter much outside their cities. But some cities are more like countries in their scale and influence.

Take London. Mayor Sadiq Khan is arguably one of the most powerful politicians in the UK, more so than the Conservative opposition leader. He’s a hard-left figure who has long sympathized with Islamic extremists and has ignored the growing wave of antisemitic crime. But he’s more than just an Islamist: he’s built a coalition with white leftists, public sector unions, environmentalists, and LGBTQ radicals.

Khan didn’t cause mass immigration, but he’s a product of it. London is now a majority-minority city, and a truly conservative, native Brit may never win there again.

It’s a similar story in Toronto. Olivia Chow would’ve been unthinkable a generation ago. Calling her or Khan a “communist” might sound like hyperbole, but it’s accurate. Crime, homelessness, Islamic extremists on the streets, taxes, absurd anti-car regulations, and LGBTQ insanity run rampant.

It really is a shame. If you’ve been to Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., you know that those once grand cities are in deep decline, all because of the politics behind them.

And now, New York—arguably the greatest city in the world. The city of 9/11, where two planes hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center, killing thousands. That was less than 25 years ago. And now New York appears poised to elect a mayor who, in some respects, is ideologically aligned with those same terrorists.

Not because he’s Muslim—there are many tolerant and moderate Muslims—but because Mamdani is outspokenly anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, and pro-terrorist. The day after Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,000 Jews and took hundreds hostage, here’s what Mamdani said—no mention of Hamas or terrorism:

He comes by it honestly. Here's his dad, an extremist professor, saying Israel as a country must be dismantled.

Beyond Mamdani’s pro-Hamas, anti-Israel extremism, his platform is deeply socialist. He’s in favour of a rent freeze—four years of no rent increases. He wants free public transit and free universal child care.

He’s gone full communist on this next one: city-owned grocery stores. What would those be like? Well, imagine if the Department of Motor Vehicles or the post office or the TSA ran a grocery store. What do you think the service would be like? What do you think the prices would be like?

He also advocates raising the minimum wage to $30/hour—get ready for more self-checkouts and automated fast-food restaurants.

And of course, his central plank is ending immigration law enforcement. He needs the socialist vote, but he also really needs the immigrant vote.

Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley sage, made this point a few years ago about why so many young New Yorkers (and young people everywhere) have turned socialist these days. His insight still holds: young Americans take on enormous student debt for useless degrees and have no hope of affording homes. In that context, "free stuff" sounds appealing.

Thiel’s one mistake was assuming that a crisis would prompt a correction.

But that didn’t happen in L.A. or San Francisco, or in Chicago or DC, or Detroit. Great cities can, in fact, be ruined.

New York is amazing, and in some ways it always has been. But the 1970s were a very dark time there—extreme crime and discord. Oh yeah, Mamdani wants to defund the police, too.

People are already moving out of New York. Many have moved to Florida and Texas. Typically entrepreneurial, conservative folks. So with each passing year, New York will become more concentrated in its political malaise, because those who could have fought to save it chose instead to look after themselves and leave for greener pastures.

New York has staying power. But no city lasts forever—especially if you replace its people with others.

It’s possible to stop Zohran Mamdani, but the outlook isn't good. The only hope may be Trump's plans for mass deportation.

