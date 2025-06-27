Canada is being replaced—is freezing immigration the only way to stop it?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, is it time to freeze immigration?

I saw a bunch of news stories this morning that caused me some stress, and they all had the same theme. Can you guess what it is?

Here in the five stories.

Here's story number one, from the CBC: "Iranian officials are banned from Canada—but this former regime member landed in April."

Mahdi Nasiri let the world know he was on his way to Canada in April. The former high-profile Iranian official posted a series of farewell photos, including a goodbye hug, on Instagram for his more than 250,000 followers and everyone else to see.

Next, story number two, from Juno News:

Self-identified Gazan-Canadians are organizing countrywide encampment-style protests outside immigration offices and Parliament Hill. They are demanding that Ottawa accept family members of Palestinians already living in Canada.

They're demanding them.

Here's story number three, also from Juno News:

A video going viral on Canadian social media shows Firas Al Najim chanting common Islamic Republic phrases in Persian, glorifying the supreme leader Ali Khamenei and chanting death to America in front of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. Al Najim is the founder and head of the Canadian Defenders 4 Human Rights organization, an NGO that has taken pro-Islamic republic stances publicly, such as lobbying the Canadian government during a committee hearing to remove the terrorist designation from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

Only a couple more stories now. Story number four, from Blacklock's, is about Liberal appointee Senator Yuen Pau Woo. He's very, very pro-China, as you may know. The article states:

Woo... served notice of a motion to 'examine the risks to Canada and Canadians of complicity' in alleged war crimes committed by Jews. Woo was among 11 Liberal appointees, a tenth of the Senate, to [sign] petitions accusing Israel of genocide: 'We urge senators to do more.'

Finally, story number five, from The Globe and Mail:

Canada's spy agency is warning that a small but militant group of Sikhs are using the country as a base for promoting, fundraising and planning violence in India in support of an independent homeland in Punjab, a caution some see as a sign of shifting policies toward New Delhi.

Are you exhausted from those stories? Well, there's no rest for you yet. Every single day, seven days a week, Mark Carney is bringing in another 5000 people to this country. Five thousand a day, overwhelmingly from third-world countries, almost none of whom have completed true background checks. Canada doesn't even do in-person immigration meetings anymore; it's all online.

It's as if the government is deliberately choosing to bring in the most antagonistic people possible. Stephen Miller, Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, who focuses mainly on immigration, says that hostile immigrants, such as people who have not broken the law yet, but simply people who actively say they hate America, should not be allowed in.

Why shouldn't we eject people who come to Canada to actively hate us, undermine us, and destroy us, even before they act on their threats and do something illegal? Here's what the Canadian Citizenship Oath says, from the official Government of Canada page:

"I swear (or affirm)

That I will be faithful

And bear true allegiance

To His Majesty

King Charles the Third

King of Canada

His Heirs and Successors

And that I will faithfully observe

The laws of Canada

Including the Constitution

Which recognizes and affirms

The Aboriginal and treaty rights of

First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples

And fulfil my duties as a Canadian citizen."

Take a look at that last line. "Fulfill my duties as a Canadian citizen."

What are those duties? Does anyone ever explain those duties to migrants, or to the rest of us?

New citizens are swearing an oath to do those duties. But if those new immigrants don't know what those duties are, is it a meaningful promise?

It doesn't have to be a legal duty. It could be just civic duties, things that aren't required by law. They are things that make you a good citizen, that contribute in some way to our broader society. For example, learning about Canada, our history and culture, and respecting it and assimilating to it.

How about this: Don't bring your quarrels from your home country here—which is the unifying thread of those five stories mentioned earlier.

Canada is being replaced. Our history, our culture, our language, our values, and lastly, our people.

That's not a conspiracy theory. That is a United Nations document that you can find by searching on Google in about 30 seconds. It's why Zohran Mamdani is likely to be the next mayor of New York, just like Olivia Chow is the mayor of Toronto. It's why Canada's streets sometimes look like Gaza's streets, and why our news is full of quarrels and violence.

