Quebec sets up a helpline for politicians who feel sad, announces fines for people who make them sad

Tonight, Quebec sets up a helpline for politicians who feel sad and announces fines for people who make them sad.

Check out this headline: "Quebec launches helpline for politicians following wave of resignations at municipal level: Hundreds have left public life since 2021."

We'll come back to this in a second but first, how’s it going for you these days? How are you feeling? Hopefully, you’re doing well. It’s tougher out there than it has been in decades.

Wow. CANADIAN GDP comes in well below consensus estimates and the Bank of Canada forecast.



Worse - Per capita down again 0.7% q/q and diverging even further from the US.



TRUDEAU told us mass immigration was an economic advantage and benefit 🤡 #Lies#cdnecon #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/laXiLBperl — 🇨🇦Schtev🍌 (@schtev69) May 31, 2024

Here’s one measure — per capita income, what the average person earns in a year. You can see it just went flat in 2015. Then it plunged during the pandemic lockdowns, just like it did in the United States. After that, the U.S. zoomed up, but Canada is falling again. We’re getting poorer.

Inflation means grocery shopping is more expensive than ever. The carbon tax means gasoline and everything that needs gasoline is more expensive. Housing in Canada is about double what it is in the States.

And then there’s the non-financial stuff — crime is nuts, out of control immigration is putting stress on everything from hospitals to traffic (and housing of course). Then there are cultural things — like the fact that Trudeau is in love with terrorists and those who support them. And at the same time, he’s pushing a culture of death — both through assisted suicide and by legalizing hard drugs.

Things are bad. Did you see this? "Emigration from Canada to the U.S. hits a 10-year high as tens of thousands head south: Census says 126,340 people left Canada for the U.S. in 2022, a 70 percent increase over a decade ago."

126,000 people fled Canada in 2022 alone. Those who can get out are getting out.

But look at that first headline again: "Quebec launches helpline for politicians following wave of resignations at municipal level: Hundreds have left public life since 2021."

They’re setting up a helpline for them — not for us. They care about themselves, not about you.

"Quebec is committing $2 million to connect politicians and their families with psychological aid after a wave of resignations and leaves of absence among elected municipal officials."

Oh, that’s nice. Politicians are really the people we have to cherish and nurture. They’re really the best of us.

You know that politicians are the least-worked people in the country, right? Parliament only sat 121 days in all of 2023. That’s like two days a week. The Senate worked for just 80 days.

But they give themselves huge raises each April Fool’s Day. Provincial governments are even lazier — the average provincial legislature meets for just 59 days.

But the poor dears. It’s all about them.

