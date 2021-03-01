Donald Trump returns with a powerful speech to an adoring crowd

Donald Trump has been pretty low-key since the inauguration of Joe Biden. I don’t know who missed him more — his fans or his haters. A question I keep asking myself is: while Biden is obviously legally the president, who is actually making the decisions?

Trump’s a bit different. Like Stephen Harper, he was the master of every file; and he could speak at great length on subjects, and loved doing so. His campaign-style speeches were always hugely popular, filling stadiums, and perfect for the Internet age.

Biden campaigned in bizarre COVID circles — I don’t think he ever had more than a few dozen people show up. No need — the courts changed the rules for voting just months before Election Day, allowing voting by mail. That changing of the rules was enough to beat Trump’s enthusiasm advantage.

Anyways, Trump has pretty much been quiet the past five weeks. But then yesterday he went to the annual CPAC conservative convention, being held in Florida this year, as opposed to Washington DC where it normally is. All the Conservative stars were there, including my favourites.

Trump is almost 75; he’ll be 78 in the next election campaign. He’s pretty fit and vigorous for a 78-year old, that’s for sure. But I don’t know if he’s going to run. He didn’t answer that in his speech yesterday — though he did tease a bit.

That got the liberals apoplectic, not only because he was a threat to run again, but because of the implication that he believes he won the last time! Oh, don’t tell me about being a sore loser.

So Trump came to CPAC, and looked great, looked relaxed, and gave a 90-minute speech.

I don’t think Biden can do anything for 90 minutes except have a nap.

The liberal media didn’t know what to do. On the one hand, they believe in deplatforming and silencing Trump. They all cheered when he was kicked off Twitter and marginalized.

On the other hand — no-one is watching their channels now that Trumps not president. So of course they all tuned in. To my surprise, the CBC even covered it. They played less than a minute of clips from his 90-minute speech.

Trump was raucously received; party polls show he’s still beloved by 97 per cent of party members. But the big take-away on the CBC last night was that the party is in bitter in-fighting.

Yeah. I just don’t think that’s true.

