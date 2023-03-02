Closing Roxham Road isn't about building walls, it's about enforcing immigration laws

GUEST: Longform special interview with Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie on her Roxham Road investigation.

The Roxham Road crossing from New York to Quebec has become a contentious issue in recent years, with over 100,000 people having illegally crossed the border. The Canadian government's approach to the issue has been criticized for allowing illegal immigration to continue.

The Safe Third Party Agreement, a treaty between Canada and the United States, asserts that anyone coming from one country to the other is by definition not a refugee and must apply for refugee status in the first country that they appear in. Those who cross the border from the United States to Canada are, therefore, breaking the law.

In today's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra catches up with Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie to discuss the issue of Roxham Road. Ezra said that the issue is not about building a wall, but rather about enforcing immigration laws. The Canadian government has been criticized for its "concierge service" approach to illegal immigration, with RCMP officers literally helping people bring their luggage across the road. This has led to a conveyor belt of illegal Americans being sent to Canada, where they are unlikely to be deported.

Instead of strengthening Canada's borders by shutting illegal points of entry, Justin Trudeau takes a jab at Pierre Poilievre's suggestion of a wall at Roxham Road, and says the solution is to "renegotiate" border agreements with the US.https://t.co/aY7Qdxy6sy pic.twitter.com/Ks7DESD0cq — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 23, 2023

Closing Roxham Road would be a simple solution to the problem. A small chain-link fence and the turning away of people would send a message that the back door is no longer open. This would make it clear that people cannot just cross the border with impunity.

The issue of Roxham Road has flared up again recently due to Mayor Eric Adams giving tickets to migrants on buses with taxpayer money in New York. These migrants are then being sent to Canada, exacerbating the illegal immigration problem. The issue has been ongoing since 2017, when Justin Trudeau issued a tweet welcoming the world to come to Canada.

The Roxham Road issue is not about building walls, but rather about enforcing immigration laws. The Canadian government's approach to illegal immigration has been criticized for being too lenient and a more robust approach is needed. Closing Roxham Road would send a clear message that illegal immigration will not be tolerated.