Iranians rally for freedom as Ayatollah toppled in US-Israeli strike

Guest hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid

It was a cold, snowy Friday night in Medicine Hat — not exactly the scene Ottawa’s chattering classes picture for “radical separatists plotting the end of Confederation.”

Just a rented hall at Medicine Hat College, my notes, a microphone, and a room full of Albertans tired of being told to sit down and be grateful. That’s the heart of this Independence Tour with Cory Morgan of the Western Standard and Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich.

It’s not about rage; it’s a systems conversation. We walk through the hard mechanics: pensions, debt, trade corridors, energy exports, equalization, Indigenous jurisdiction, currency, courts, borders — the nuts and bolts that make a country work, or don’t.

Medicine Hat College deserves real credit. In an era when public institutions often cave to a few angry emails or social-media threads invoking “safety,” they honoured the contract.

No invented glitches, no buckling under pressure. They upheld free expression, even for uncomfortable ideas.

That matters deeply to me. I defend the real kind of free speech — not the trendy version that only protects agreeable views, but the inconvenient one that lets both sides speak and trusts adults to sort it out peacefully.

Both sides showed up.

Inside: a packed room of ranchers, oilfield workers, retirees, students, small-business owners, and families who brought their adult kids to hear this. Some were sold on independence; others cautious or skeptical. Exactly the crowd I want: serious people pressure-testing the idea.

We’re learning from Quebec’s 1995 process: 18 travelling commissions, 435 hearings, 55,000+ participants, thousands of briefs. Serious homework. If Alberta ever pursues this, we must do the same. One shot only.

Outside: a solid group of protesters, prepared with signs and slogans. Prickly, especially toward me — my face, wardrobe, even my belt apparently offensive. But no violence, no blocking doors, no vandalism, no black-bloc theatrics.

Just determined, mostly well-behaved opposition. Some fitting every “white liberal middle-aged lady” stereotype, disapproving stares included. They stayed peaceful.

We invited them in to ask questions directly— about CPP, equalization, federal employees, trade risks. They declined. Unfortunate, because we genuinely want the hard objections; they’re essential.

Still, I’d take civil disagreement over chaos any day. If more protests looked like this, Canada would be less divided.

Inside, questions were rational: pensions (Alberta’s demographic edge and net contributions), debt (negotiated splits), trade (energy corridors), Indigenous treaties (honoured and strengthened), being landlocked, federal retaliation. We answered like adults — boring mechanics of self-governance.

The mood wasn’t anger. It was resolve. People feel ignored, overruled by distant decision-makers in Ottawa who don’t understand or care how Alberta works.

Whether independence becomes reality or just bolsters Alberta’s negotiating power, the conversation itself is powerful.

Friday night showed we can still gather peacefully, institutions can stand firm, opponents can protest without shutting things down, and ideas can clash without fists. In 2026, that’s no small victory. We proved we can disagree, vigorously, even rudely, without tearing each other apart.

