Donald Trump goes to war against Iran ... and Canada’s Liberals take three different positions on it
As Washington acts with clarity, other Western leaders reveal confusion, contradiction and a startling lack of resolve.
Article by Rebel News staff
Unlike the shadowy midnight raids of the past, the sweeping, intelligence-driven assault on Iran’s ruling regime was a bold daylight operation. The United States and Israel pinpointed senior leadership with precision made possible by deep surveillance and cyber penetration. Reports suggest Israeli intelligence even infiltrated Tehran’s traffic systems to track key figures in real time. That’s not just military superiority, it’s informational dominance.
Hundreds of aircraft from U.S. carriers and regional bases joined the strike. Advanced bombers flew intercontinental missions from American soil. Despite the scale, U.S. casualties remain remarkably low ... a sign this is not another Iraq-style ground invasion. There are no “boots on the ground,” only a clear objective: cripple the regime’s nuclear, missile and naval capabilities, then leave Iran’s future to its people.
And that’s the moral core of this conflict. Iran’s theocratic leadership has spent 47 years defining itself by hostility to America, Israel and liberal democracy. “Death to America” isn’t a slogan of convenience; it’s doctrine. The regime funds proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas, arms militias across the region and has the blood of Western civilians on its hands. To call this escalation ignores a simple truth: Tehran declared ideological war decades ago.
What’s different now is the response.
While Washington and Jerusalem act in lockstep, others dither. The United Kingdom under Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sent mixed signals, at times distancing itself from U.S. operations. Spain reportedly restricted American base access. Meanwhile, Gulf states initially cautious have found themselves targeted by Iranian retaliation, pushing some closer to the Western camp.
And Canada? Prime Minister Mark Carney offered rhetorical support for America, only for other ministers to pivot toward vague calls for “diplomacy” and even “ceasefire.” With whom, exactly? A regime being systematically dismantled?
Love or loathe Donald Trump, this moment may define his legacy. If 90 million Iranians emerge freer and a nuclear threat is extinguished, it will echo far beyond the Middle East.
The missiles have exposed more than military targets. They’ve exposed resolve, and the lack of it.
Sherry Top commented 2026-03-03 22:06:29 -0500 FlagRebel has to turn up the volume on their end, we can almost not hear what Ezra is saying. The other shows like Sheila’s have good volume. We can always turn it down on our end, but it’s almost impossible to hear Ezra when he is in studio.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-03-03 21:21:24 -0500 FlagWhy did Carney suddenly change his tune? First, he supported the action. But, earlier today, he issued a statement in which he whinged that Canada wasn’t “consulted”.
There could be a number of reasons for that. One is that he got a call from his masters in Beijing to “reconsider” what he said. Another is that he might have found out that Brookfield might not be getting any post-war reconstruction contracts. And, don’t forget, that he might not want to alienate a certain voting block, one that sees both Israel and America as the twin Great Satans.
But did he seriously think that Canada would be told ahead of time than that the information would remain secret for more than a few seconds?
Paul Scofield commented 2026-03-03 21:08:10 -0500Ah. I don’t think the comments section likes double dashes in sentences. Mystery solved.
Paul Scofield commented 2026-03-03 21:07:01 -0500Atchison makes a good point. The idiot Liberals
-maybe out of ignorance of history or, more likely, out of malevolence for the West -have forgotten the old saying that “if sup with the Devil, you had better have a very long spoon.”
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-03-03 20:53:54 -0500Can you have a diplomatic discussion with a ravenous polar bear? If you can, you can settle the war by the Islamists against the west.