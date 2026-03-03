Donald Trump goes to war against Iran ... and Canada’s Liberals take three different positions on it

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Unlike the shadowy midnight raids of the past, the sweeping, intelligence-driven assault on Iran’s ruling regime was a bold daylight operation. The United States and Israel pinpointed senior leadership with precision made possible by deep surveillance and cyber penetration. Reports suggest Israeli intelligence even infiltrated Tehran’s traffic systems to track key figures in real time. That’s not just military superiority, it’s informational dominance.

Hundreds of aircraft from U.S. carriers and regional bases joined the strike. Advanced bombers flew intercontinental missions from American soil. Despite the scale, U.S. casualties remain remarkably low ... a sign this is not another Iraq-style ground invasion. There are no “boots on the ground,” only a clear objective: cripple the regime’s nuclear, missile and naval capabilities, then leave Iran’s future to its people.

And that’s the moral core of this conflict. Iran’s theocratic leadership has spent 47 years defining itself by hostility to America, Israel and liberal democracy. “Death to America” isn’t a slogan of convenience; it’s doctrine. The regime funds proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas, arms militias across the region and has the blood of Western civilians on its hands. To call this escalation ignores a simple truth: Tehran declared ideological war decades ago.

What’s different now is the response.

While Washington and Jerusalem act in lockstep, others dither. The United Kingdom under Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sent mixed signals, at times distancing itself from U.S. operations. Spain reportedly restricted American base access. Meanwhile, Gulf states initially cautious have found themselves targeted by Iranian retaliation, pushing some closer to the Western camp.

And Canada? Prime Minister Mark Carney offered rhetorical support for America, only for other ministers to pivot toward vague calls for “diplomacy” and even “ceasefire.” With whom, exactly? A regime being systematically dismantled?

Love or loathe Donald Trump, this moment may define his legacy. If 90 million Iranians emerge freer and a nuclear threat is extinguished, it will echo far beyond the Middle East.

The missiles have exposed more than military targets. They’ve exposed resolve, and the lack of it.

GUEST: Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction of Alberta, Dale Nally joins the show to discuss the province's Nicotine pouches announcement.