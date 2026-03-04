Line by line, Carney’s Iran rhetoric unravels fast
In the span of two minutes, Mark Carney managed to argue both sides of the Iran conflict ... and satisfy no one.
Article by Rebel News staff
When Mark Carney spoke about Iran this week, he opened with what sounded like clarity. Canada, he said, supports efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and threatening international peace. That’s a straightforward position. After all, Iran has boasted, according to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, of being capable of producing 11 nuclear bombs. The regime has spent 47 years chanting “death to America” and funding proxy wars across the Middle East.
So far, so realistic.
But Carney quickly pivoted. He lamented the “failure of the international order”. Decades of UN resolutions, sanctions and the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, all unable to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Fair enough. The United Nations has indeed proven powerless to restrain a theocratic dictatorship.
And then came the twist: Carney criticized the United States and Israel for acting without engaging the UN or consulting allies, “including Canada.”
Consulting Canada? On a covert strike against a regime that has been attacking American interests since 1979, from the Tehran hostage crisis to the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing? The idea that Washington would pause to brief Ottawa is fanciful. Especially when Carney himself has mused about distancing Canada from the United States while deepening ties with China.
The contradictions didn’t stop there. Carney reaffirmed that “international law binds all belligerents,” placing democratic allies and the Iranian regime on the same moral plane. He condemned Iranian strikes on civilians but then “implored all parties,” including America and Israel, to respect rules of engagement. What rules, exactly? The U.S. and Israel target military infrastructure; Iran deliberately fires at apartments and airports.
Finally, Carney called for “rapid de-escalation” and offered Canada’s assistance. Assistance with what? De-escalating before Iran’s nuclear and missile programs are dismantled? If he supports stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions, why urge a halt before that objective is secured?
In two minutes, Carney positioned himself as realist, multilateralist, critic, ally and mediator. The result wasn’t nuance, it was incoherence. Canada’s voice on the world stage now sounds less like conviction and more like hedging, hoping to offend no one while influencing nothing.
Paul Scofield commented 2026-03-04 20:52:30 -0500 FlagCarney should not fret too much about America dropping the hammer on Iran before consulting Canada. As much froth as President Trump belches forth, he and his administration are pretty damn good about playing their military cards close to the vest. They did not notify the UK, France or any of the other usual NATO suspects, either. Certainly they were not going to tell the Third World outhouse otherwise known as the UN anything in advance.
The Prime Minister’s New World Order seems more akin to Woodrow Wilson’s interwar League of Nations than anything contemporary and non-EU-centric.
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-03-04 20:40:46 -0500 FlagCarney’s hoping the alligator of jihadism eats him last. But placating monsters never works. Wasn’t Nazi Germany enough of a lesson? Wasn’t the release of the hostages in 1980 from Iran when Reagan took office enough of a lesson?
I’m disgusted with the Conservative party for not joining Mike Dawson and rejecting their pay raise. Even Shannon Stubbs won’t answer my questions about that. No wonder people believe that all politicians are in it for the money. That’s how almost all of them act.