Five stories that explain Canada in 2026

Article by Rebel News staff

Canada in 2026 can be summed up with five short stories.

None of them happened in Alberta.

But every one of them is a reason Albertans are asking whether they still belong in this country.

Start in Ontario. A judge has ruled that the sex offender registry is unconstitutional. That registry exists for a reason: to track pedophiles, rapists and other dangerous criminals after they’re released. It’s supported by overwhelming public opinion and enacted by elected legislatures.

But one judge decided otherwise.

That’s Canada now. A single unelected judge can simply overturn the will of voters and their representatives — and that’s the end of it.

Next stop: the Supreme Court of Canada.

In an 8-1 ruling, the court decided that Quebec discriminated against asylum seekers by denying them taxpayer-funded daycare.

Think about that. Elected politicians in Quebec decided that social services should go to Quebec families first. The court disagreed.

And so Canadians must now subsidize daycare for foreign nationals — including many who entered the country irregularly.

Meanwhile Ottawa continues its mass-immigration experiment.

A new federal program will grant 33,000 foreign workers permanent residency. The trick? These workers were originally supposed to be temporary.

The government now claims it is reducing the number of temporary foreign workers by simply making them permanent.

Problem solved — except for Canadians trying to find their first job.

Then there’s British Columbia.

The federal government quietly negotiated a land agreement recognizing Aboriginal title over large areas — without meaningful consultation with the public whose land is being negotiated away.

Even legal experts say the process was unacceptable.

And finally, the story that best captures Canada’s current insanity.

Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld was fined $750,000 by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal for opposing gender ideology in schools.

Not for violence.

Not for threats.

For speech.

Three-quarters of a million dollars.

That’s the price for disagreeing with the approved narrative.

None of these stories happened in Alberta.

But Albertans read them every day.

And they ask a simple question: why stay in a country that looks like this?

The paradox is that many of the people most open to Alberta independence are also the most patriotic Canadians.

They’re the ones who still fly the flag.

The ones who objected when Sir John A. Macdonald was erased from the $10 bill.

The ones who didn’t want the national anthem rewritten or statues torn down.

They’re watching the rest of Canada dismantle the country they believed in.

Meanwhile Alberta is moving in a different direction.

The province is strengthening free speech protections for professionals — what some are calling “Peterson’s Law,” after Jordan Peterson. Doctors, lawyers, engineers and other professionals won’t lose their licences simply for expressing controversial political opinions unrelated to their work.

In other words: Alberta is expanding freedom while the rest of Canada restricts it.

That contrast is becoming impossible to ignore.

And with a provincial referendum coming on October 19, Albertans may soon decide whether they want to remain part of the mess.

