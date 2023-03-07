Trudeau's investigation of foreign interference is too little, too late

GUEST HOST: Tamara Ugolini

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he would be appointing a special rapporteur to investigate how the Chinese Communist Party has been working to undermine and infiltrate Canada's democracy by meddling in the electoral process.

While it may seem like a step in the right direction, it is too little, too late. It is not the kind of security threat that we should be taking lightly or dismissing as racist xenophobia, as Trudeau has attempted to do in recent days.

Trudeau announces that he will be appointing an "independent, special rapporteur" for combatting foreign interference. He admits that "many state actors," including China, want to "foster instability here".https://t.co/odt7BBkbKO pic.twitter.com/7yO4fpQzsL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2023

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had flagged these concerns to Trudeau a long time ago but they seemed to have fallen mostly on deaf ears. Eleven Toronto-area riding candidates were supported by the Chinese Communist Party, with Han Dong in the riding of Don-Valley North being the most publicly scrutinized.

Rebel News launched a campaign at FireDong.com and sent a billboard truck to Dong's riding to bring awareness to this flagged security threat and keep the pressure on other elected officials to hold our democracy in high regard and uphold our electoral process with integrity.

Trudeau and his cabinet have countless ethical violations on file and Canadian agencies overseen by other Chinese-descendant appointees like the PHAC have evaded the privacy of Canadians for data collection and compliance measuring initiatives.

The prime minister himself is arguably responsible for the largest grassroots, truly Canadian protest movement in our history – the Freedom Convoy. His words and actions were responsible for further riling up already frustrated and infringed upon Canadians by slandering, smearing, and labeling them, his own citizens, as a fringe minority with unacceptable views.

When the Freedom Convoy protesters became increasingly upset after two years of being ignored by all levels of government with legitimate COVID-19 related restrictions concerns and refused to leave the nation's capitol until their concerns were addressed, Trudeau invoked unprecedented war-and counter-terrorism legislation to completely trample on constitutional rights. It seems hypocritical for him to now claim to care about constitutional rights when he previously used his power to trample them.

Trudeau's appointment of a special rapporteur to investigate foreign interference is commendable, but will the rapporteur be impartial? We have seen examples of Trudeau appointing biased judges in the past, such as Justice Rouleaux, who investigated whether or not Trudeau was justified in his invocation of the emergencies act to quash a peaceful demonstration against his government's perpetual chartered rights violations. The Liberal supporting judge determined that yes, Trudeau was justified in this invocation and that the highest threshold, which included a threat to national security, was in fact met – despite CSIS testifying the opposite.

Moreover, CSIS themselves have been flagging specific, communist party-affiliated liberal members of parliament as actual security threats that undermine our sovereignty and our democratic integrity. Trudeau's response to this has been to hire more bureaucrats to squander away more taxpayer dollars, as Canadians struggle to pay for groceries and heat their homes amid unprecedented inflation. It appears that Trudeau's priorities are misplaced.

PM Trudeau is giving $5.5 million of taxpayer dollars to "combat disinformation" in response to CSIS leaks that show the Chinese Communist Party interfered with Canadians elections.https://t.co/odt7BBkbKO pic.twitter.com/jRI4GwNqz6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 6, 2023

It is not the actual foreign interference that's a threat; it's the misinformation being espoused by a whistleblower who must be investigated and witch hunted. Trudeau's government is funding what sounds like an Orwellian Ministry of Truth to combat whatever they believe is misinformation. This is concerning because it could easily be used to suppress dissenting voices, which is a threat to democracy.

While Trudeau's appointment of a special rapporteur to investigate foreign interference is a step in the right direction, it is too little, too late. Trudeau's track record shows that he has little regard for constitutional rights and democratic integrity. Canadians should be concerned about the appointment of an impartial rapporteur and the creation of an Orwellian Ministry of Truth, which could easily be used to suppress dissenting voices.