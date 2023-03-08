International Women's Day should celebrate women, not men who identify as women

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate women and their achievements. However, in today's society, the definition of a woman is becoming more and more blurred. In tonight's episode, David Menzies suggests that while there used to be two sexes, we now there are 128 genders, or maybe 184 ... and the number keeps increasing. It seems like everyone is trying to be something they're not, including men who claim to be women.

While the women’s liberation movement in the late '60s and early '70s fought for legitimate battles, such as receiving equal pay for equal work, today's movement seems to be an all-out war on real women. Men who identify as women are being granted admission to spaces that should be reserved for biological women. This is evident in the world of sports, where mediocre male athletes become champion female athletes overnight thanks to their inherent biological advantages.

Even worse, some individuals cannot define what a woman is, such as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was unable to define the word “woman” during her confirmation hearing for the U.S. Supreme Court. If a judge cannot define what a woman is, she should not be presiding over the country's highest court.

It is also disheartening to see former politicians like Cheri Di Novo trying to cancel speeches by feminists who do not agree with the Alphabet Soup Community's views. Women who believe in biological differences between the sexes are labeled "trans-exclusionary radical feminists" and are not allowed to speak their minds.

International Women's Day should be a day to celebrate the achievements of biological women, not men who identify as women. It is time to stop blurring the lines between the sexes and start recognizing the biological differences between men and women. We need to protect women's spaces and ensure that only biological women are allowed to participate in women's sports and occupy positions of power that were traditionally reserved for women.

For centuries, real biological women have fought for equal rights; but in blink of an eyelash, the transgendered community has merely attained equal rights, but rather, extra-special rights. Indeed, in the department of pop culture, you could poke fun at transgenderism in yester-decade. Today? So sorry, but transgenderism is a sacred cow. Or is it a sacred bull?

We are endlessly told that public safety trumps all… but today, transgenderism, not safety, trumps all. That might sound insane and downright unbelievable, but it’s true. Check out this snippet from a report we filed back in 2021 pertaining to a protest outside a federal women’s penitentiary in Kitchener, Ontario:

The sad reality when it comes to this current edition of International Women’s Day is this: thanks to radical transgenderism and woke liberalism, women’s liberation has been greatly diminished in recent years.

We need to recognize the biological differences between men and women and stop blurring the lines between the sexes. Women have fought hard for their rights, and we should not let men who identify as women take away from their accomplishments.

GUEST: Randy Hillier, former MPP of Ontario to speak on the latest regarding his charges from protesting unjust COVID rules.