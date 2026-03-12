Carney continues Trudeau’s war on free speech in Canada

Mark Carney has picked up where Justin Trudeau left off, advancing a culture of unprecedented censorship in Canada.

Ezra Levant
  |   March 12, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Mark Carney has picked up the censorship baton that Justin Trudeau first wielded, and the consequences for free speech are already visible. At Rebel News, we've seen firsthand how independent voices are targeted.

Tonight's guest Andrew Laughton and Rebel News were both banned from federal leadership debates in 2019: a battle we fought in court and miraculously won. But by 2021, the government had reverse engineered a new, more legally defensible ban. Yet against all odds, we prevailed again.

These battles illustrate a critical truth: independent media, civil liberties groups and the public must remain vigilant. We have consistently been at the pointy edge of the spear, challenging government overreach, holding politicians accountable, and reporting perspectives mainstream outlets ignore.

Whether it’s cabinet ministers banning conservative journalists from X, or the debates commission restricting questions from independent media, these attacks disproportionately hit those willing to push boundaries.

Today, the debates commission, led by Michel Cormier, testified before Parliament. Conservatives asked sharp questions, yet much of the session exposed how unelected bureaucrats dictate which journalists are “peripheral” and which questions are allowed, a troubling precedent for democracy.

Carney’s administration is now building on Trudeau-era censorship momentum, reviving bills and policies designed to stifle dissent. This is not just a partisan issue; it’s about the fundamental Canadian right to speak freely. The fight is ongoing, and it’s up to all Canadians to resist the quiet erosion of free expression.

Freedom of speech has never been a spectator sport. At Rebel News, we don’t just report ... it’s a cause we live. And as the government doubles down on censorship, that fight has never been more necessary.

GUEST: Andrew Lawton, former journalist turned MP.

