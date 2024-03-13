Modern-day feminists embrace radical trans-activism at the expense of women

UPDATE: Tonight's episode of ELS will be uploaded soon. We thank you for your continued patience.
Tonight, Rebel News Mission Specialist David Menzies guest hosts the Ezra Levant Show to discuss the dumpster fire of third-wave feminism.
The women's rights advocates of today actively support misogyny. Those same radicals who believe 'trans women are real women.'
They encourage men to invade female sports, shelters and prisons to rob them of opportunities and their safety. Today's feminists are either consumed with self-hatred or hopelessly indoctrinated.
Alberta to 'spark change' in Canada to protect women's sports@TheMenzoid was joined by @Lea_Christina4 to discuss the new policies announced by Premier Danielle Smith that will bar transgender women from competing against biological women in sports.https://t.co/DYZQwIJLbo— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 5, 2024
So much so they have co-opted International Women’s Day into a cult-like diversity march that alienates the vast majority of women.
I’m really not a big fan of that version of International Women’s Day. Don’t get me wrong; I adore women.
But you know who doesn’t? Modern-day feminists.
'There is no such thing as a transgender child': "Billboard" Chris Elston at Rebel News LIVE 2023@BillboardChris takes the stage to explain why campaigning against this harmful ideology is his life's mission.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 21, 2023
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/MeT4wLrwSu pic.twitter.com/a8JQR5RbXM
GUESTS: Exclusive interviews with Heather Mason, Meghan Murphy, Amy Hamm, April Hutchison and Eva Kurilova, speakers from Reality Based Women Unite, an International Women's Day Celebration.
