Modern-day feminists embrace radical trans-activism at the expense of women

  • Rebel News
  • March 13, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight, Rebel News Mission Specialist David Menzies guest hosts the Ezra Levant Show to discuss the dumpster fire of third-wave feminism.

The women's rights advocates of today actively support misogyny. Those same radicals who believe 'trans women are real women.' 

They encourage men to invade female sports, shelters and prisons to rob them of opportunities and their safety. Today's feminists are either consumed with self-hatred or hopelessly indoctrinated.

So much so they have co-opted International Women’s Day into a cult-like diversity march that alienates the vast majority of women.

I’m really not a big fan of that version of International Women’s Day. Don’t get me wrong; I adore women. 

But you know who doesn’t? Modern-day feminists.

GUESTS: Exclusive interviews with Heather Mason, Meghan Murphy, Amy Hamm, April Hutchison and Eva Kurilova, speakers from Reality Based Women Unite, an International Women's Day Celebration. 

Canada Gender Social Justice Warriors Rebel Field Reports News Analysis transgender
