Maybe CSIS can put aside its important global warming work to focus on Chinese spies for a bit?

On tonight's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses China’s dictatorship undermining Canadian democracy and the link between rising sea levels and the "rising spread of disinformation".

We often hear about how climate change is one of the most significant issues affecting our planet today, and it’s essential that we take action to mitigate its effects.

Recently, a meme has been circulating on social media that shows three photos of Fort Denison in Sydney, Australia, over 130 years, suggesting that sea level rise is only 2.5 inches per century.

Here's a version of that meme and if you go searching for it, it's surprisingly hard to find. If you search, the first ten items are rebuttals to it. Isn’t that odd?

Fort Denison, Sydney, Australia



Then & Now



Much has changed



But NOT the sea level



Wake up to the climate SCAM, LIES & MISINFORMATION pic.twitter.com/IUde4e1G9v — Craig Kelly (@CKellyUAP) November 19, 2022

Firstly, the Australian Associated Press tells us "Fort Denison pics no indicator of sea level rise". Don’t believe your lying eyes! Sea level is no indication of sea level!

The articles claim that the these types of memes are meant to discredit science. It's okay, you can stop thinking now. Multiple "fact-checking organizations" have debunked the meme, stating that it is not possible to gauge sea level rise simply by comparing two images of a location side-by-side.

UKs The Independent, which doesn't really live up to its name, the Associated Press, Reuters, Politifact and Snopes all agree.

Snopes continues: "As we have previously reported, these types of oversimplified memes are meant to discredit science”. They must be mind readers. They can tell what they’re meant to do? And isn’t science a process, not a point of view or a person?

USA Today chimes in with its fact check: "The claim is false. The pictures in the meme don’t demonstrate a lack of sea-level rise over the claimed period of time. The waterline at the harbor fluctuates daily due to changing tides, and the photos don’t include any information about the tidal stage at the time the photos were captured.”

Okay, so they don’t know that they’re false. Their theory is that that first photo might be misleading because of tides or whatever. But if you don’t know then you’re the one with the theory that is unproven.

Closer to home, we have this headline citing Canada's spy agency, CSIS: "Climate change is posing a serious threat to Canada — and B.C. in particular, intelligence service says."

Significant parts of the province could be lost to rising sea levels, the agency is quoted as stating. So they sent out their spies and this is what they spied. "Canada's spy agency says climate change is threatening the nation's prosperity and security, and has identified British Columbia as a region of particular concern."

"A newly released analysis by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that was prepared in April 2021 and only recently disclosed to The Canadian Press spells out several concerns presented by global warming. They include looming threats to water and food security, Arctic sovereignty, and coastal security — the latter of which could greatly impact British Columbians," the article reads.

According to the report, rising sea levels could cause "irretrievable loss of infrastructure and even entire communities" with the potential to destroy "significant parts" of the westernmost province.”

So that photo in the meme was "disinformation". But this insane fear mongering isn’t? Don't dare step out of line, the government approved fact-checkers will say that you're not interested in science or facts but rather in stalling or stopping action on this critical issue.

But it’s true that some fact-checking organizations are funded by the Pentagon and other sources.

People might buy into the narrative more when celebrities and politicians stop buying homes on the sea — like Barack Obama and Al Gore. Or Trudeau stops being Canada’s single largest CO2 emitter.

But apparently CSIS knows which way the wind is blowing. The greatest threat to Canada is no longer the truckers or global warming. It’s actually China again but for some reason, they have kept quiet as mice about ever since Trudeau was elected.

It's good to know, however, that there are still some spies who are worried about, you know, hostile countries. Not global warming.

Imagine a spy agency taking people and resources off of China and putting them on things like global warming. So embarrassing.

Here they are stating what's obvious to most: Foreign interference is the 'greatest strategic threat' facing Canada's national security, CSIS says.

"The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is calling foreign interference activities by the Chinese government the "greatest strategic threat to national security." In a statement provided in French to CBC/Radio-Canada on Friday, a CSIS spokesperson said that this threat comes not from the "Chinese population" but from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which is deploying a strategy aimed at "geopolitical gains" on economic, technological, political and military fronts. "To do so, it uses all the state powers at its disposal to carry out activities that directly threaten the national security and sovereignty of the country," said the unnamed spokesperson.

No-one said it was by ordinary Chinese people. It’s the basic dictatorship that is the threat. And that’s actually the part that Trudeau loves.

U.S. deep state has a lot of problems, too. But not enough to bury the China matter. Look at this: U.S. ran secret probe into China's operations in Canada, new book alleges.

"The United States ran a secret probe into national-security threats posed by Chinese overseas operations that drew alarming conclusions about Canada, alleges a new book co-authored by a former RCMP and military intelligence official. The book says the project, code-named Operation Dragon Lord, led to an unnerving takeaway: that Beijing's activities in Canada represented a security threat to the United States."

But of course the greatest victims of Chinese dictators have been the Chinese people. Mao murdered more Chinese people than Hitler ever killed. Estimates are up to 85 million people. And for the future of humanity, that's a fact too big to ignore.