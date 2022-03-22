Dr. James Lindsay on Cultural Marxism

There are not a lot of public intellectuals on the right — I'm not sure why. I think it's the same reason there's not a lot of comedians on the right, or movie stars on the right. I think the culture of the industry is against it, and you either choose to go somewhere where you're liked or you're crushed and converted into being a leftist.
I also think that a lot of public intellectuals speak in a form of gobbledygook on purpose — they use jargon, they look to hide meaning, not make it plain. We can think of conservative public intellectuals — Jordan Peterson, I think is the most profound examples in recent years, and the fact that he's Canadian makes it all the more remarkable. I think that conservatives generally are skeptical of public intellectuals, but when we find one who's conservative, we really value them, because they're so rare. That's how I feel about conservative journalists and conservative lawyers.
On tonight's show, we have a public intellectual in every meaning of that word.
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.