An act of transgendered terrorism

On tonight's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses the Covenant Church School campus in Nashville, Tennessee, which became a site of terror, as a transgender individual named Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, committed a mass shooting. Hale drove to the campus, and after shooting out the glass of the doors, fired on arriving police vehicles from a second-story window. She was armed with three guns and significant ammunition and wrote an ideological tract or manifesto, which police discovered.

Hale entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass of these doors. pic.twitter.com/EC5e7bA5dN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

The media has unfortunately made the story all about Hale's transgender identity, instead of focusing on the horrific act of terror she committed. The media has created a narrative in which Hale's identity is the center of the story, rather than her actions. The definition of terrorism is the use of violence or the threat of violence in pursuit of a political goal. In this case, Hale's actions qualify as an act of terror.

While some media outlets have emphasized the rarity of female assailants in mass shootings, it is essential to note that this tragedy is not a matter of transgender identity. It is a matter of terror, and it should be treated as such. By making this story all about Hale's identity, the media is doing a disservice to the victims, who should be the focus of the story.

Hale fired a number of rounds inside the Covenant Church/School building. She was armed with these 3 guns and significant ammunition. pic.twitter.com/3LYOU2r0sh — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

It is also essential to note that not all trans individuals are violent, and it is not fair to lump all trans individuals together based on the actions of one person. Trans individuals face enough discrimination and violence in their lives, and it is unfair to use this tragedy to further stigmatize the community. It is crucial to separate the actions of one person from the community as a whole.

In this tragedy, the police officers who responded to the scene did an incredible job, and their bravery should be commended. They put themselves in harm's way to protect the vulnerable, the teachers, and the children, and they saved lives. They rushed towards danger and demonstrated what true masculinity is. It is not toxic, but rather, it is a willingness to put oneself in danger to help others.

There was confusion later on Monday about the gender identity of the assailant in the Nashville shooting. Officials had used “she” and “her” to refer to the suspect, who, according to a social media post and a LinkedIn profile, appeared to identify as a man in recent months. — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 28, 2023

The tragedy in Tennessee was an act of terror, not a matter of transgender identity. The media has unfortunately created a narrative that is centered around Hale's identity, instead of focusing on the horrific act of violence she committed. It is essential to separate the actions of one person from the community as a whole and to treat this tragedy as an act of terror. The bravery of the police officers who responded to the scene should be commended, and their actions should serve as an example of what true masculinity looks like. Let us focus on the victims of this tragedy and not let it be defined by the identity of the perpetrator.

