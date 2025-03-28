PPC Leader Maxime Bernier lays out his vision for Canada ahead of April's election
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier joins Ezra Levant from the campaign trail, where he explains the PPC platform, what separates him from Pierre Poilievre and shines a light on his fight to be included in the leaders' debates.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra is joined by People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier for a special in-depth discussion ahead of Canada's next election.
Joining from the campaign trail in Quebec, Bernier was the first federal leader to respond a request for an interview on RebelNews+.
In this feature interview, the People's Party leader addresses how many candidates the PPC will be running across the country and how the party's fundraising is going ahead of this pivotal election.
Bernier also expands on why voters should choose his party over others, particularly its biggest competitor, the Conservative Party of Canada. He criticized Pierre Poilievre of shifting the Conservatives to the left, aligning more closely with the Liberals than small-government ideals.
Another pressing issue for the PPC leader is the party's fight to appear on the federal debate stage — a problem all too familiar for regular Rebel News viewers, given our own efforts to put questions to the leaders at the debates.
Bernier lays out his plan to challenge the debate commission's rules and shares why he thinks it's crucial for the PPC to get the opportunity to deliver their message while voters are paying the most attention.
COMMENTS
Cheryl Hirsche commented 2025-03-28 21:39:48 -0400 FlagI love your campaign videos! and the Hamilton street interviews with conservatives coming out of the Rally – with the Truck nearby – was FABULOUS!
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-28 20:50:42 -0400 FlagI wish I could have run for the PPC but I have no car and couldn’t drive in any case. I also believe Poilievre is pulling his punches so as not to give the insane Liberals ammunition to use against him. It’s not a good look but it’s what I suspect him of doing.
Paulette Engler commented 2025-03-28 20:21:45 -0400 FlagI always liked Mr . Bernier, will he have people running in Waterloo, Ontario ?