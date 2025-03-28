PPC Leader Maxime Bernier lays out his vision for Canada ahead of April's election

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra is joined by People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier for a special in-depth discussion ahead of Canada's next election.

Joining from the campaign trail in Quebec, Bernier was the first federal leader to respond a request for an interview on RebelNews+.

In this feature interview, the People's Party leader addresses how many candidates the PPC will be running across the country and how the party's fundraising is going ahead of this pivotal election.

Bernier also expands on why voters should choose his party over others, particularly its biggest competitor, the Conservative Party of Canada. He criticized Pierre Poilievre of shifting the Conservatives to the left, aligning more closely with the Liberals than small-government ideals.

Another pressing issue for the PPC leader is the party's fight to appear on the federal debate stage — a problem all too familiar for regular Rebel News viewers, given our own efforts to put questions to the leaders at the debates.

Bernier lays out his plan to challenge the debate commission's rules and shares why he thinks it's crucial for the PPC to get the opportunity to deliver their message while voters are paying the most attention.