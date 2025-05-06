Mark Carney enjoys warm White House welcome — despite anti-Trump rhetoric

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney meets with Donald Trump — and it was a love-in.

Trump likes to have press scrums in the Oval Office with foreign leaders. Sometimes it goes well, like his visit with the Irish president. Sometimes it doesn’t go well, like when Volodymyr Zelensky clearly decided to scupper an agreement that he didn’t like. Sometimes the meetings are a bit tense. So, how would it go with Mark Carney?

Carney had some brutal things to say about Trump during the campaign, but the White House didn't seem to pay much attention to it. Half the time when Trump tweeted about the election, he didn't even seem to know Carney's name, and there were moments when it looked like Trump thought Trudeau was still around.

But now, their first meeting has come and gone, and from Mark Carney's point of view, it couldn’t have gone better, with one exception.

The whole public press conference was over half an hour, much of it Trump talking about other matters, like the Houthi terrorists (who apparently have agreed to stop being terrorists) and a teaser about a big announcement to come from the Middle East. But today on the show, Ezra breaks down the ten most interesting clips from the press conference pertaining to Canada.

GUEST: Cameron Davies, leader of the Alberta Republican party, on the Alberta sovereignty movement within the province and Premier Smith's pushback against the feds.