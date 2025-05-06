Mark Carney enjoys warm White House welcome — despite anti-Trump rhetoric
Carney had some brutal things to say about Trump during the campaign. Now, their first meeting has come and gone, and from Mark Carney's point of view, it couldn’t have gone better — with one exception.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney meets with Donald Trump — and it was a love-in.
Trump likes to have press scrums in the Oval Office with foreign leaders. Sometimes it goes well, like his visit with the Irish president. Sometimes it doesn’t go well, like when Volodymyr Zelensky clearly decided to scupper an agreement that he didn’t like. Sometimes the meetings are a bit tense. So, how would it go with Mark Carney?
Carney had some brutal things to say about Trump during the campaign, but the White House didn't seem to pay much attention to it. Half the time when Trump tweeted about the election, he didn't even seem to know Carney's name, and there were moments when it looked like Trump thought Trudeau was still around.
But now, their first meeting has come and gone, and from Mark Carney's point of view, it couldn’t have gone better, with one exception.
The whole public press conference was over half an hour, much of it Trump talking about other matters, like the Houthi terrorists (who apparently have agreed to stop being terrorists) and a teaser about a big announcement to come from the Middle East. But today on the show, Ezra breaks down the ten most interesting clips from the press conference pertaining to Canada.
GUEST: Cameron Davies, leader of the Alberta Republican party, on the Alberta sovereignty movement within the province and Premier Smith's pushback against the feds.
COMMENTS
-
Paul Scofield commented 2025-05-06 22:33:40 -0400 FlagCanada has plenty to offer the U.S. of A. That is true. That Trump argues otherwise should be taken a negotiating tactic and not much else — however harsh it comes across. That is what I meant to say below.
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-05-06 22:15:51 -0400 FlagCarney looked like he was the sucker at a poker game.
-
Paul Scofield commented 2025-05-06 22:01:06 -0400 FlagHey Ezra, Don’t overthink Trump being civil to Carney today, the President’s on-going 51st state blather or the fact that Canada has nothing to offer to the U.S. of A. A lot of it is American ignorance of Canadian politics and Art of the Deal negotiation posturing. I think Mr. Trump will come up to speed on the true nature of the Carney government once time permits and he will watch how things go with the citizens of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Many of us have written to Trump suggesting he abandon the idea of making an offer to all of Canada, should Canadian citizens ever be seriously interested in that. Doing so would be both impractical and a big damn ness. We have enough idiot Lefties in the States — no need to import LPC and NDP types from north of the 49th parallel.
-
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-05-06 21:55:11 -0400 FlagHe’s like a Canadian maple tree, only without the taste. All bark outside, all sap inside.
No, I wasn’t talking Donald Trump.
-
susan gerbes commented 2025-05-06 21:52:02 -0400 FlagCarney must have put on his big boy pants. He is out of is league at the White House. Let’s see what he does with it….
-
Cathi Robinson commented 2025-05-06 21:14:59 -0400 FlagI don’t think it went well for Carney at all. He looked weak and did not respond at all to Canada being a 51st state and how great it would be for Canadians. He sat there and took the abuse. Carney was supposed to go in with elbows up but went in a a liile kamb. Trump played nice because he feels he has all the cards and Carney has nothing. In regards to why he wanted Carney to win is because the socialist WEFFER will force Alberta out and maybe Saskatchewan and he will pick those provinces at 51st state. And one more thing Trump said he talked to Carney many times. I thought they only talked once. I believe there way more going behind the scenes between those 2 and not for canad’s benefit.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-06 20:59:03 -0400 FlagCarney is so full of blarney. He’d suck up to any powerful person. And as for the RPA, they seem like thee party to join. I’m one of thousands who are fed up with snooty Ottawa politicians nannying us to death while robbing us blind.