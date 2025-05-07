Joel Pollak: Trump puts America first, backs 'weaker' Canadian leadership
Joel Pollak and Ezra Levant talk Mark Carney's visit to the Oval Office, Trump's influence in the Canadian election, and where they think Canada-U.S. relations are headed from here.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: an American view on Mark Carney's visit to the white House.
Canada-U.S. relations are normally so boring that they never come up. Sure, Canada has never lifted its share of the load in terms of NATO and military, but that wasn't a top ten issue for any U.S. president before. Now, Donald Trump has made tariffs and economic repatriation part of his mandate. And, of course, Mark Carney, the new prime minister of Canada, made hating Trump a core part of his mandate.
Well, the two men finally met in the Oval Office, and they were very obsequious to each other. Trump even seemed to imply that he supported Carney, that Carney was his choice and that his tweets helped throw the election to Carney, which is hard to dispute.
A few months ago, it was unthinkable that the Liberals could win again. The Conservative Party had a 20-point lead and had been leading for two full years. The only question was, how big a majority would it be? Then, Trump started talking about the "51st state" and annexing Canada, and it spooked a million Boomers and seniors into voting Liberal, letting them edge out the Conservatives in the vote.
Joining Ezra tonight is our friend Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large for Breitbart News, to share his take on Carney and Trump.
COMMENTS
Alex Carroll commented 2025-05-07 22:40:44 -0400 FlagLeslyn Lewis for Conservative leader or Pierre vice PM
Let’s GO!!!!!!
Gabrielle Brocke commented 2025-05-07 22:18:33 -0400 FlagVery interesting interview. I enjoyed it. I do wish people would stop saying that the liberals won because all the boomers and seniors voted liberal. I am a boomer in my 70’s and everyone I know voted conservative. Perhaps it’s the boomers in Eastern Canada and Vancouver who voted liberal but not the rest of us.
Cheryl Hirsche commented 2025-05-07 21:45:21 -0400 FlagGreat interview with Joel Pollak. I think he is right, the shine will come off Carney soon enough, and he is also right that the conservatives need to distinguish themselves with actual conservatism. Mr Poilievre was roundly criticized as being stilted, unlikeable. I think if he ditches the Laurentians and decided to be himself, he would be a great leader as well as a great policy guy. It might just be a matter of confidence and the environment he is in. The camera picks up real authenticity. He needs to re-focus his career ambitions and maybe the best path isn’t the Laurentian conservative party. Today, The people have spoken. Hard truth but, the Liberal voters have maybe not had enough pain to make a change.
Robert Pariseau commented 2025-05-07 21:23:51 -0400 FlagCarney needs only a handful of Dips to cross the floor to him. Then he’s in the clear for four years.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-07 21:15:35 -0400 FlagPoilievre was too timid. He was afraid mentioning immigration cessation would lose him votes. Many people are afraid to say immigration should be halted. Many are still afraid to say that Islamists are the problem. And people like myself say that Islam lends itself to extremism. It’s a retrograde religion, like Churchill said, and it’s inferior to Judaism and Christianity. Poilievre should have more vigorously challenged the lies about social insurance and the Old Age Supplement being in danger if he won. Had Poilievre been bolder, he’d be prime minister. But he didn’t so we’re stuck with a WEF banker who had to resign from the Bank of England. My hope is that people tire of him like the UK tired of Keir Starmer.