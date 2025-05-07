Joel Pollak: Trump puts America first, backs 'weaker' Canadian leadership

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: an American view on Mark Carney's visit to the white House.

Canada-U.S. relations are normally so boring that they never come up. Sure, Canada has never lifted its share of the load in terms of NATO and military, but that wasn't a top ten issue for any U.S. president before. Now, Donald Trump has made tariffs and economic repatriation part of his mandate. And, of course, Mark Carney, the new prime minister of Canada, made hating Trump a core part of his mandate.

Well, the two men finally met in the Oval Office, and they were very obsequious to each other. Trump even seemed to imply that he supported Carney, that Carney was his choice and that his tweets helped throw the election to Carney, which is hard to dispute.

A few months ago, it was unthinkable that the Liberals could win again. The Conservative Party had a 20-point lead and had been leading for two full years. The only question was, how big a majority would it be? Then, Trump started talking about the "51st state" and annexing Canada, and it spooked a million Boomers and seniors into voting Liberal, letting them edge out the Conservatives in the vote.

Joining Ezra tonight is our friend Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large for Breitbart News, to share his take on Carney and Trump.

GUEST: Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large for Breitbart News, on Carney's White House visit.