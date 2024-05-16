RCMP considers crack down on Trudeau's critics amid crime wave

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Politicians keep getting more threats, and the head of the RCMP says new tools might be needed to protect them.

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme wants new federal laws so police can pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials.

What kind of threats do they mean? Death threats or violence, right? No, this is Justin Trudeau’s hyper partisan police service we're talking about.

WATCH: Protester trolls RCMP officers as they leave the scene at the Axe the Tax protest on the Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta.https://t.co/8miah4Ytbd pic.twitter.com/t8JC5lZkNN — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 2, 2024

A March intelligence report lamented 'extremist narratives' for the "increasingly normalized" threats against politicians, predominantly high-profile women, it says.

Another report blamed the problem on "baseless theories, disinformation and misinformation" that spread to larger audiences.

RCMP officers sometimes knock on the door of those who utter concerning comments, he claims, but nothing further.

RCMP officers are saying the Emergencies Act invocation left them uncomfortable, amid incredible pressure from the federal government.https://t.co/2cDl5ZNE4a — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 16, 2024

When it comes to laying a charge of uttering threats, Duheme says "that's sometimes a challenge," as the behaviour often fails to meet the Criminal Code threshold.

Threatening public officials? That sounds bad! Fortunately, we have several laws against intimidating Parliament or a legislature, and uttering threats.

Section 264.1 of the Criminal Code punishes purveyors of threats with jail time, while Section 51 makes violent acts against elected officials an indictable offence.

WATCH: RCMP wants to reinvent itself as the thought police



People are upset at politicians, but not upset enough to violate the Criminal Code. https://t.co/c7qnllka9E — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 16, 2024

