Why is Justin Trudeau destroying so many Canadian icons, including our passport? 

  • May 19, 2023
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

By some measures Canada is doing worse than ever, I'm genuinely concerned about the state of civil liberties in this country. Our economy, government spending, is out of control. I think there are a lot of things that are terrifying, but underneath it all I think there's hope.

I say that because the remedies we typically reach for in this country are elections and it looks like Pierre Poilievre, despite the hatred for him from the regime media, is taking hold. And as Canadians get to know him more and more, they seem to like him, or at least not like him personally seem to think he would do a better job than Trudeau.

It's very interesting to see Pierre Poilievre, who I've known since he was in his 20's, straddle being a good communicator and sort of folksy, but also a bit of an intellectual.

We're going to look at a video of Pierre Poilievre talking about some issues I want to dig into today, talking about replacing Canadian icons and images, replacing historical people, with nothing. With voids.

And without further adieu, tonight's show is a long-form discussion with our friend, Manny Montenegrino.

Justin Trudeau Canada Manny Montenegrino News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.