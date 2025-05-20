Tommy Robinson set to be released after contempt of court hearing

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, Tommy Robinson purges his contempt of court, and he is expected to be released from prison later this week.

Ezra Levant is back in London, England, to cover a hearing in which Tommy Robinson seeks to purge his contempt of court. That’s the legal term for when someone says to a judge, “Judge, I’m sorry. I want to come back into conformity with the law. I don’t want to be a dissident or defiant anymore. If I follow the rules, will you let me out of prison?” The judge must be persuaded that the individual genuinely means it.

Tommy remains in prison tonight, but he is expected to be released later this week. Ezra plans to be there when Tommy walks free.

In the meantime, Ezra is excited to be working from the UK this week, where the political tides seem to be shifting. A critical by-election in the North saw a dramatic swing, flipping from 53% support for the Labour Party to a win for Nigel Farage's Reform UK. And just yesterday, a new poll placed Reform UK in the lead, with the Conservative Party trailing in fourth place.

While some things are improving in the UK, especially on the political front, the situation for free speech appears to be worsening. For example, the recent case of Lucy Connolly, the spouse of a Conservative political councillor, who made a tweet about the stabbings of some children by terrorists. It was a rude tweet, no doubt about it, but she was sentenced to 31 months in prison. And today, the same day that Tommy Robinson had his hearing, so did Connolly, and she lost her appeal. She was remanded to serve the remainder of her 31-month sentence for a tweet, a longer sentence than many rapists receive in the UK.

So, while not everything is going well in the UK, there are some hopeful developments worth noting.