Why is the government pushing vaccines on children — without their parental consent?

I saw this from the Peel Region — a large municipality outside Toronto:
Please note info around the consent for vaccination has been updated. Youth aged 12+ can consent to immunization on their own behalf provided they understand the benefits and risks of vaccination. As with any other medical appointment, we encourage family discussion.— Region of Peel (@regionofpeel) May 20, 2021
So 12-year-olds can consent to this without their parents? They’re children. The law says that most contracts with children are non-binding —you’ve heard of the phrase, taking candy from a baby, right? It’s the point that you can trick them; they’re not mature enough, skeptical enough, wise enough, experienced enough.
But apparently 12-year-olds can “consent” to whether or not they want to be jabbed in the arm with an experimental drug that has not yet been approved, for an illness, COVID-19, that has less than a one in a million chance of killing a child. That’s not an exaggeration — it really is less than a one in a million chance. COVID is an old person’s disease; really, for people who are already very sick and who are 80 or older.
It’s only because we’re in an “emergency” that this experiment is being allowed.
Do you think 12-year-olds are being told that?
GUEST: Joel Pollak (@JoelPollak on Twitter) on Joe Biden.
You can buy Joel's latest book The Zionist Conspiracy: (and how to join it) by clicking here.
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.