Justin Trudeau's popularity is plummeting among all religious groups

Tonight, Justin Trudeau's falling popularity comes as no surprise to Ezra.
There's lots of opinion polls, and all of them are bad for the prime minister. He hasn't been even close in the polls for over a year.
And a recent Angus Reid poll shows that trend remains the case, as Trudeau is losing support from all religious groups.
Trudeau attempts to defend his record when asked about polls showing dwindling support for him and his party.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 21, 2024
"It's not a popularity contest." https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/mmTUjXh2Zu
Canadian politicians have sought the support of diverse linguistic, cultural and religious diasporas that comprise its cultural mosaic. Yet Trudeau finds himself with no allies on a ship sinking fast.
Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative party are the preferred choice of a majority (53%) of Christians, Hindus (53%) and Sikhs (54%).
As it stands, half of Muslims and Jews say their opinion of Canada's leader has worsened in recent weeks.
PM Trudeau, trailing badly in the polls, attempts to call out Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre:— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 8, 2024
"Once again Pierre Poilievre is wrong, [he's] not listening to experts and economists." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/BcUYbTYVAG
