ICC calls for the arrest of Israel's democratically elected PM

The concept of an international court is often hailed as a globalist ideal, but it challenges the very foundation of national sovereignty. Such a court implies a higher authority beyond individual countries, often appearing biased against those who oppose progressive agendas. Notably, leaders like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un remain untouched by such legal actions, while Western allies like Israel and the United States face frequent scrutiny.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



"The intention of several European countries to recognize a Palestinian state is a reward for terrorism.



80% of the Palestinians in Judea and Samaria support the terrible massacre of October 7. pic.twitter.com/Q7h4PKANIw — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 22, 2024

Recently, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced the court’s intention to prosecute Netanyahu. Khan’s statements reveal a troubling bias: he referred to Israel merely as a territory while recognizing Palestine as a nation-state. This perspective underscores a longstanding issue with international bodies like the United Nations, which frequently criticize Israel.

Ireland, Spain and Norway are playing with fire. In recognising the state of Palestine, they are essentially saying that terrorism works. That if you want your own state, all you need to do is kill Jews. They are rewarding fascism, says Brendan O’Neillhttps://t.co/AelrahZlJa — spiked (@spikedonline) May 22, 2024

The backdrop to this development is the escalating wave of antisemitism, the worst since the Holocaust. The October 7th attack was the most violent pogrom against Jews since World War II. Given this context, the ICC’s decision appears not just legally questionable but morally outrageous.

The Israeli government recently released a harrowing video of Hamas terrorists attacking young women, a stark reminder of the brutality faced by Israelis. The footage, taken by Hamas themselves, is a grim testament to the violence that ignited this conflict.

Globally, reactions to the ICC’s decision have varied. While it’s unlikely that Netanyahu will travel to countries where he risks arrest, three nations—Spain, Norway, and Ireland — have openly supported the ICC’s stance.

This is Hamas: cowards and rapists, abusing and terrorizing Israeli female soldiers.



The UN can’t condemn Hamas and the ICC equates this depravity to Israel’s war. pic.twitter.com/XhtoJo70uV — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 22, 2024

These countries also officially recognized Palestine as a state. Ireland’s stance is particularly notable, as it draws a flawed parallel between its own historical struggles and the Palestinian cause. However, the true analogy lies with Israel, the indigenous people of the Holy Land, much like the Irish in Ireland.

Spain’s support for Palestine is intriguing, given its own internal conflicts with regions like Catalonia seeking independence. Norway’s position is similarly perplexing. Historically, all three nations maintained neutrality or even sympathized with Nazi Germany during World War II. Their current stance may reflect lingering biases rather than a commitment to justice.

As Ireland, Norway and Spain announce they will recognize Palestine as a state the world must never forget what Palestinians did to Israeli children on October 7th.



A young boy can be seen being dragged from his family and taken to Gaza.



128 hostages remain, 2 of them children. pic.twitter.com/EEr9hlRV4P — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 22, 2024

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly remained conspicuously silent for a day after the ICC’s announcement. The United States, however, firmly opposed the decision, highlighting Canada’s weak stance.

After much delay, Trudeau condemned the ICC’s equivalence of Israel with terrorist groups like Hamas but did not explicitly oppose the arrest warrant for Netanyahu. This half-baked response aligns with Trudeau’s pattern of navigating political minefields without making definitive statements.

We just learned today by Spain, Norway and Ireland that if you do this, kidnap women, children, elderly, use rape as resistance and butcher 1,200 civilians you get a country.

Congratulations https://t.co/hEQXv9Bz3D — Jonathan Elkhoury- جوناثان الخوري (@Jonathan_Elk) May 22, 2024

The world’s current leadership, particularly in the West, seems to lack the fortitude to stand against such injustices. As Israel continues its struggle against groups like Hamas, it must also contend with the insidious judicial and diplomatic attacks from international bodies.

