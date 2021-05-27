I think it’s pretty clear: media fact-checkers are a joke

What’s a fact-checker in the media business? I mean, aren’t all reporters fact-checkers? Pretty basic journalism is tell a story — who, what, where, why, when and how. You know, facts.

That’s journalism. That’s any investigation for the truth — that’s detective work.

But these days, especially with Trump gone, fact-checking isn’t actually about holding power to account. Fact-checking is when some journalists try to discredit other journalists.

When some journalists — typically liberal journalists, but more accurately, corporate journalists, try to discredit conservative journalists, but more accurately, dissident, independent journalists.

There’s a really funny satirical site called the Babylon Bee. Much funnier than the Onion. But it’s conservative. So it’s fact-checked all the time. Let me say again — it’s a site with jokes, and they're fact-checked all the time.

Here’s a funny joke they made about LEGO no longer having male or female pieces. Pretty funny. Just a quick one-liner. Mocks the left, though:

So Politifact, a fact-checker, literally tried to debunk it.

It was a joke.

But they actually called LEGO to check.

So who pays for Politifact?

Well, lots of big corporate institutions. The two biggest being Facebook and TikTok, the Chinese Communist Party-controlled app.

So Big Tech, Zuckerberg, and China.

Say, do you think Politifact is going to fact-check Mark Zuckerberg and China?

Sort of the opposite, actually. They’ll sure fact-check the enemies of their patrons. Like a year ago, when normal people started asking: hey, is this virus from Wuhan any relation to the Wuhan Institute of Virology? A Chinese virus lab studying coronaviruses? I wonder!

And the fact-checkers all said, that’s debunked.

But now — Mark Zuckerberg, one of the world’s richest men, the founder of Facebook, has given us his permission to talk about it. You see, until now, if you had posted anything on your Facebook account about this question, you’d be suspended or banned or your post would be deleted.

So yeah. Fact-checking. Jokes about LEGO. Critics of Trudeau. Critics of China. Critics of Mark Zuckerberg. That’s not about facts. That’s not about holding power to account. IT’s about discrediting those who truly do hold power to account.

Do you know who the only trustworthy fact-checker out there is?

It's you.

