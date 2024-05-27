Hundreds rally in support of Toronto Jewish girls' school, but where is Ya'ara Saks?

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shares his on-the-ground coverage as hundreds of members of the Jewish and non-Jewish community rallied in support of the Toronto Jewish girls' school that was shot up over the weekend.

🚨Another attack on a Jewish institution today in Toronto. A Jewish girl's school is the latest target. Two men opened fire, shooting 5 rounds at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School. Can we be surprised that violence escalates when there is no deterrence following antisemitic… pic.twitter.com/KcSULlG8yl — CG Idit Shamir 🎗️ (@ShamirIdit) May 25, 2024

But where was the local MP Ya'ara Saks, who happens to be Jewish herself?

In fact, she’s been boycotting events in the Jewish community for months — ever since she visited with Mahmoud Abbas, the terrorist leader, earlier this year, and took a selfie with him.

Ezra highlights the impact of the terrifying attack and the solidarity rally afterwards, with the bizarre and inexcusable absence of the local Liberal.

Ezra Levant challenges Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner over his lack of prosecution of antisemitic attacks against the Jewish community.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/zwwRj1yXC6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 27, 2024

The show also features interviews from Federal and Ontario Conservatives representatives such as Kevin Vuong, Lisa MacLeod and confronting Michael Kerzner, the Solicitor General of Ontario

GUEST: Sue Ann Levy, senior reporter for True North Centre joins the show to discuss her thoughts while also attending the rally.