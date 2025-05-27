FREE AT LAST! Tommy Robinson sits down for exclusive interview

Tommy Robinson walks free after eight months in prison—much of it spent in segregation.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, an exclusive interview with Tommy Robinson, just hours after his release.

Earlier today, Tommy was released from prison after serving eight months, much of it spent in a segregated unit. His crime? Publishing a video on Twitter. 

Now, he can finally talk about his experienceboth the good and the badand where he goes next from here.

GUEST: Activist and journalist Tommy Robinson

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • bill snow
    commented 2025-05-27 21:46:11 -0400 Flag
    love it! good work
  • Jane Vandervliet
    commented 2025-05-27 21:17:52 -0400 Flag
    Wow! Powerful interview! Thank-you Ezra and Tommy.
    Can someone please explain why the British elite want their country over run by single migrant men from an incompatible culture?
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-05-27 21:16:09 -0400 Flag
    If only Canada had a first and second amendment. I enjoyed the interview with Tommy but I feel sad that we in Canada are losing our freedoms. Those who voted for free stuff instead of freedom are to blame. We conservatives must speak out about these lies Liberals tell low-information voters.