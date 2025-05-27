FREE AT LAST! Tommy Robinson sits down for exclusive interview

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, an exclusive interview with Tommy Robinson, just hours after his release.

Earlier today, Tommy was released from prison after serving eight months, much of it spent in a segregated unit. His crime? Publishing a video on Twitter.

Now, he can finally talk about his experience—both the good and the bad—and where he goes next from here.

GUEST: Activist and journalist Tommy Robinson.