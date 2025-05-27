FREE AT LAST! Tommy Robinson sits down for exclusive interview
Tommy Robinson walks free after eight months in prison—much of it spent in segregation.
Tonight, an exclusive interview with Tommy Robinson, just hours after his release.
Earlier today, Tommy was released from prison after serving eight months, much of it spent in a segregated unit. His crime? Publishing a video on Twitter.
Now, he can finally talk about his experience—both the good and the bad—and where he goes next from here.
GUEST: Activist and journalist Tommy Robinson.
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-05-27 21:17:52 -0400 FlagWow! Powerful interview! Thank-you Ezra and Tommy.
Can someone please explain why the British elite want their country over run by single migrant men from an incompatible culture?
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-27 21:16:09 -0400 FlagIf only Canada had a first and second amendment. I enjoyed the interview with Tommy but I feel sad that we in Canada are losing our freedoms. Those who voted for free stuff instead of freedom are to blame. We conservatives must speak out about these lies Liberals tell low-information voters.