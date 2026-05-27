Wab Kinew risks alienating Canadians over Indigenous veto in Alberta referendum process

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shares his thoughts on Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

It’s pretty common for social movements to score a victory — and then push things too far.

For the LGBTQ+ movement, that turning point came after victories on gay marriage, gay adoption and Pride Month, before moving on to the much less popular frontier of transgenderism. Now, support for the movement is declining. They just don't know when to quit.

In Canada, the local movement that has gone too far is that of Indigenous rights. While most Canadians believe, to some degree, that we have a moral obligation to address the social ills and dysfunction affecting Indigenous communities — at the very least because they are Canadians, and our citizens should come first — it’s fair to say the truth and reconciliation movement has overplayed its hand. We can see this most clearly in British Columbia, where land acknowledgments went from a feel-good way to show respect to First Nations to literally giving them the land back.

Recent cases in British Columbia have raised doubts about whether homeowners in Canada can actually count on owning their land. For many people, their home is their only investment. And now Canadians who've done nothing wrong to indigenous people are at risk of losing their homes to people who have had nothing wrong done to them.

Now consider Wab Kinew, the first First Nations premier in Canadian history. In some ways, he's wonderful; he's got that big smile, a jovial personality, and he says he loves Canada. Early in the trade dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kinew responded to Trump’s taunts by saying, “We’ll never be your 51st state, but we’ll be your number one best friend.”

He's likable, and for a time, Ezra couldn't help but think he would be an important part of real reconciliation in Canada.

But, as it turns out, there is another side to him.

The other day, the premiers of the western provinces gathered, and one of the issues raised was Alberta’s referendum debate. Danielle Smith was asked about the court ruling.

Premier Smith explains her view that a judge's decision to block an independence petition for failing to consult with First Nations groups is "anti-democratic" before Premier Kinew jumps in to reprimand her, saying her belief is wrong. pic.twitter.com/7uRzoG4mwI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 26, 2026

Smith handled the question professionally, but Kinew used the opportunity to try to correct and embarrass her over the issue of Indigenous consultation in the process.

At the end of the day, if you support overriding the will of 700,000 Canadians — who have signed petitions on both sides calling for a referendum — in the name of Indigenous rights, there’s a good chance that your movement will begin taking on water in the same way the LGBTQ+ movement has over transgender issues.

For Ezra, Wab Kinew remains a difficult figure to pin down. He likes that Kinew is premier, but dislikes the fact that he’s an NDP socialist with an occasional childish streak. At the same time, Ezra still hopes Kinew will seize the opportunity to become a genuine healer of racial divisions in Canada.

Barack Obama had a similar opportunity, but squandered it by embracing the radical ideology of Black Lives Matter.

Wab Kinew might do the same thing if he continues to endorse Indigenous vetoes over the democratic process.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, to discuss Mark Carney's exorbitant in-flight menu.