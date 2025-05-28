Trump administration unleashes sanctions on global free speech oppressors

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight: Donald Trump may have given Canada Mark Carney, but he might also give us freedom of speech.

It's hard to deny that Donald Trump's tweets and public statements during the last election helped derail Pierre Poilievre and install Mark Carney, a globalist and environmental extremist. Of course, the decision to put Mark Carney in the Prime Minister's chair was made by Canadian voters, and Trump didn't get a vote. But Trump handed Carney a fake campaign issue: defending Canada against an American invasion or annexation.

He didn't convince everyone. But enough people were afraid of Trump to vote for Carney. And now, look at us.

As our friend from Breitbart.com, Joe Pollak, reminded us: Trump is "America First." That doesn't mean he supports politicians who are "Canada First," "Australia First," or "Israel First." It's plausible Trump prefers a weak Canada.

But today, we're pleased to report that the latest news from the Trump administration could absolutely affect us for the better here in Canada.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted this to X just a few hours ago:

"For too long, Americans have been fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights. Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans. Free speech is essential to the American way of life—a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority."

In a follow-up comment, he added:

"Foreigners who work to undermine the rights of Americans should not enjoy the privilege of traveling to our country. Whether in Latin America, Europe, or elsewhere, the days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of Americans are over."

Absolutely amazing. So hopeful.

This isn't the first time Marco Rubio has taken such important strides toward defending free speech in the West. A few months ago, he shut down a major censorship office housed within the U.S. State Department, called the Global Engagement Center. It had funded censorship advocacy around the world, including here in Canada. It wouldn't be surprising if some of that State Department funding had been deployed against Rebel News.

Needless to say, sanctioning individual officers, politicians, and bureaucrats who censor people is a form of Donald Trump's meddling we can get behind.

