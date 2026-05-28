Self-inflicted collapse: Why Western cities now resemble post-war ruins

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looks at a troubling trend across the West, where cities increasingly resemble war zones without war—and why some activists are cheering it on. Across Western cities, a familiar and troubling picture is coming into focus: filthy fountains, graffiti-covered statues, tent encampments in public parks, open-air drug use, and garbage piling up. What was once unthinkable is now being framed by some as progress.

Was pretty bleak pic.twitter.com/LXKfxhBJMc — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) May 28, 2026

In Toronto, a once-grand civic fountain now sits clogged with debris and covered in “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza” graffiti, including the red Hamas triangle. Nobody cleans it. Nobody protects it. The decay is not only tolerated. In some circles, it is quietly celebrated.

This is not an isolated incident. The same pattern is repeating in cities across Canada, the United States, and Europe. The West is starting to resemble a civilization after a war, except no war ever occurred. No bombs fell. No foreign army invaded. This decline is entirely self-inflicted, driven by political choices, activist pressure, and a profound loss of will.

The statue most valued historic leaders Sir Winston Churchill has been defaced by far left pro Pally types.



On same day Green Party won a parliamentary election by appealing to a foreign block vote.



It is spiritual, as well as telling.



We will take back our country. ✝️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RA7aXM7H7T — Rikki Doolan (@realrikkidoolan) February 27, 2026

Compare Detroit’s once-magnificent Michigan Central Station, abandoned and left to rot for decades with no external disaster, to Hiroshima. After the atomic bomb flattened the city in 1945, Japan rebuilt it into a clean, modern, and thriving metropolis. Even Pripyat near Chernobyl shows the clear result of a genuine catastrophe. Western cities today have no such excuse.

Weekly reminder: Decline is a choice. pic.twitter.com/LeFsjFqg3R — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2026

In Canada, the destruction often feels deliberate. For years, the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen’s Park was boxed up as if it posed a danger. Toronto renamed Yonge-Dundas Square after activists declared historical figures morally unacceptable. Statues have been removed in Winnipeg, monuments vandalized in Victoria, and even Winston Churchill’s statue outside the British Parliament has been repeatedly defaced.

The goal is consistent: erase the symbols, erase the history, and sever people’s connection to their own civilization, then point to the resulting collapse as evidence that the old system failed.

What has replaced civic pride? More disorder, more crime, and more chaos. Public spaces are surrendered to encampments and vandalism, while courts increasingly treat such disorder as protected rights. Ordinary citizens are losing access to safe, clean parks and streets.

Activists from Antifa circles to Hamas sympathizers to the “decolonize everything” movement view Western civilization itself as the enemy. In their eyes, vandalism becomes activism, and maintaining order is portrayed as oppression.

This is not compassion. It is surrender.

Not every country has accepted this path. In Washington, D.C., monuments are being restored and public spaces cleaned, thanks mainly in part to U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝟱.𝟮𝟴.𝟮𝟲 𝟬𝟮:𝟱𝟱 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧



President Trumps posts image of how the new reflecting pool will look after his improvements pic.twitter.com/si93SP4k8K — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 28, 2026

The difference is simple: enforce the law, protect public spaces, punish vandalism, and take pride in your country instead of apologizing for it.

The West does not need a war to destroy its cities. It is achieving that through weak leadership, ideological activism, and a loss of civilizational will. The choice ahead is clear: protect what belongs to everyone, or watch it disappear forever.