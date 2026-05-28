Self-inflicted collapse: Why Western cities now resemble post-war ruins

Public spaces turned into scenes of neglect and ideology, showing the self-inflicted ruin of Western civilization in peacetime.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 28, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   5 Comments

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looks at a troubling trend across the West, where cities increasingly resemble war zones without war—and why some activists are cheering it on. Across Western cities, a familiar and troubling picture is coming into focus: filthy fountains, graffiti-covered statues, tent encampments in public parks, open-air drug use, and garbage piling up. What was once unthinkable is now being framed by some as progress.

In Toronto, a once-grand civic fountain now sits clogged with debris and covered in “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza” graffiti, including the red Hamas triangle. Nobody cleans it. Nobody protects it. The decay is not only tolerated. In some circles, it is quietly celebrated.

This is not an isolated incident. The same pattern is repeating in cities across Canada, the United States, and Europe. The West is starting to resemble a civilization after a war, except no war ever occurred. No bombs fell. No foreign army invaded. This decline is entirely self-inflicted, driven by political choices, activist pressure, and a profound loss of will.

Compare Detroit’s once-magnificent Michigan Central Station, abandoned and left to rot for decades with no external disaster, to Hiroshima. After the atomic bomb flattened the city in 1945, Japan rebuilt it into a clean, modern, and thriving metropolis. Even Pripyat near Chernobyl shows the clear result of a genuine catastrophe. Western cities today have no such excuse.

In Canada, the destruction often feels deliberate. For years, the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald at Queen’s Park was boxed up as if it posed a danger. Toronto renamed Yonge-Dundas Square after activists declared historical figures morally unacceptable. Statues have been removed in Winnipeg, monuments vandalized in Victoria, and even Winston Churchill’s statue outside the British Parliament has been repeatedly defaced.

The goal is consistent: erase the symbols, erase the history, and sever people’s connection to their own civilization, then point to the resulting collapse as evidence that the old system failed.

What has replaced civic pride? More disorder, more crime, and more chaos. Public spaces are surrendered to encampments and vandalism, while courts increasingly treat such disorder as protected rights. Ordinary citizens are losing access to safe, clean parks and streets.

Activists from Antifa circles to Hamas sympathizers to the “decolonize everything” movement view Western civilization itself as the enemy. In their eyes, vandalism becomes activism, and maintaining order is portrayed as oppression.

This is not compassion. It is surrender.

Not every country has accepted this path. In Washington, D.C., monuments are being restored and public spaces cleaned, thanks mainly in part to U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

The difference is simple: enforce the law, protect public spaces, punish vandalism, and take pride in your country instead of apologizing for it.

The West does not need a war to destroy its cities. It is achieving that through weak leadership, ideological activism, and a loss of civilizational will. The choice ahead is clear: protect what belongs to everyone, or watch it disappear forever.

COMMENTS

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-05-28 21:15:27 -0400 Flag
    Did we really need that snake video? One thing I hate is self-indulgence by hosts. I want news when I tune in. And my friend Laurie is right. You, Ezra, do come off as whiny.
  • Bill Ripley
    followed this page 2026-05-28 21:04:01 -0400
  • Susan Ashbrook
    commented 2026-05-28 21:02:26 -0400 Flag
    Keith’s arguments are well thought out and based on facts. Jason seems to merely be cheerleading for staying in Canada, with no promises of how things will improve. I’m not an Albertan and I want them to stay, but what can Canada offer to welcome them fully back into Confederation?
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-05-28 20:47:11 -0400 Flag
    Gad Saad summed it up well with his term “suicidal empathy”.
  • Bill Ripley
    commented 2026-05-28 20:32:20 -0400
    Thank you for providing warning that you were going to show images on SNAKES ahead of playing the videos. Snakes give me the creeps SO much that I can’t even look at pictures of them!
  • Don Hrehirchek
    commented 2026-05-28 20:27:58 -0400
    The last paragraph tells one all that is needed to know on one of the many down falls of Our current civilization.