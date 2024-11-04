RCMP launches online campaign to entrap Canadians

The RCMP announced Monday it will be entrapping Proud Boys' members and anti-feminists. Noticeably absent from their surveillance are actual extremists.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 04, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, another crazy story from the CBC on the RCMP's latest efforts to trap fake bad guys.

The RCMP announced Monday it will be setting up fake personas online to entrap members of the Proud Boys and anti-feminists.

Does that also include Hamas agitators, Khalistani extremists and foreign operators undermining Canadian democracy? No!

Don't be silly — they're going after people who don't like feminism or transgenderism. That is their crime fighting priority.

  • Des Zacharias
    commented 2024-11-04 23:46:33 -0500
    Why would you make work for yourself?….WAAAAAY less hassle busting Normal people that follow most of the rules
  • Ron Voss
    commented 2024-11-04 20:59:01 -0500 Flag
    Balanced approach? Still permitting chemical castration for 16 and 17 year olds and bringing doctors in to permit surgery on adults. Essentially locking into law that people can change their sex.
  • Bruce Atchison VE6XTC
    commented 2024-11-04 20:47:55 -0500 Flag
    The RCMP are Trudeau’s thugs. The good officers are being forced out by the diabolical orders from the brass. The power-freak officers love to abuse their authority. It’s long past time that Trudeau was ousted by a non confidence vote.

    Danielle Smith mustn’t listen to the Marxists or fall for their traps. We need people of resolve in the Legislature.
  • Ron Voss
    commented 2024-11-04 20:11:24 -0500 Flag
    Alberta has to separate from Canada. The same RCMP will be part of a Poilievre government.