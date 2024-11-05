What will a second Trump presidency mean for the United Kingdom?

GUEST: David Atherton joins Ezra for a special longform interview.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra catches up with David Atherton for a special chat as the U.S. election results loom. Britain faces its own political shake-up with new leadership and deep divides over identity, justice, and immigration.

As election results in the United States unfold, Britain will watch with bated breath, mindful of its own evolving identity. Will the UK follow Canada’s path, forging a woke progressive alliance, or will it move closer to the conservative populism that has fueled a resurgence across the West?

The answer may well determine not only Britain’s trajectory but also how it navigates its “special relationship” with America in the future.

While the world’s eyes are on the U.S. election, the UK’s own political identity crisis is every bit as significant. As Britain reassesses its values, its decisions on immigration, justice, and sovereignty will set the tone for a nation at a crossroads.

Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug rebel_news_uk_donation