Comeback king Donald Trump elected president for second time

Donald Trump becomes president again in landslide victory, where he won or currently leads in every single swing state.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 06, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, comeback king Donald Trump is the president of the United States once again — a feet some considered impossible.

A lot of people tried to stop a second Trump term from happening, whether it was prosecuting him before a kangaroo court or God forbid shooting him at a political rally.

Well, he did it — and it was a landslide victory. He won or leads in every single swing state in America, as of writing.

Rebel News, courtesy of its Publisher and Chief editor, had a wonderful eight hour live stream last night, filled with expert insight and exclusive reporting from Rebels across America.

Ezra Levant boils down his thoughts into a fraction of that time today.

  • John Williams
    commented 2024-11-06 23:19:00 -0500
    Great coverage as always. So pleased Don won. While we enjoy the win they are sadly already trying to find dirt on JD Vance. Super glad Trump has learned from his failures of hiring the wrong people in his first term and will maximize his smarts for four more years. Pardon J6’s prosecuted with ridiculously long sentences. I want a meme with Chris Rock slap saying ’ ‘Get Hitler out of your damb mouth.’
  • Bruce Atchison VE6XTC
    commented 2024-11-06 20:52:47 -0500
    We need to save all the stupid things these lunatic leftists say and play the videos in 4 years time. Then we need to play these clips to those useful idiots who figured Donald Trump is the Antichrist. Better still, let undecided voters see how deranged the hard left radicals are.