Comeback king Donald Trump elected president for second time

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, comeback king Donald Trump is the president of the United States once again — a feet some considered impossible.

A lot of people tried to stop a second Trump term from happening, whether it was prosecuting him before a kangaroo court or God forbid shooting him at a political rally.

Well, he did it — and it was a landslide victory. He won or leads in every single swing state in America, as of writing.

Rebel News, courtesy of its Publisher and Chief editor, had a wonderful eight hour live stream last night, filled with expert insight and exclusive reporting from Rebels across America.

Ezra Levant boils down his thoughts into a fraction of that time today.