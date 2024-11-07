Regime comedians are the worst 'political propagandists' in America

Regime comedians are more like cult members and campaigners, than they are jokesters with artistic integrity.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 07, 2024

GUEST: Barbara Kay on Trump's victory and what it means for Canadians.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, late night comedians really are the worst political propagandists in America.

Late night shows are not as culturally significant as they were 40 and 50 years ago. The regime comedians really can't compete with YouTube channels that garner millions of views nightly, but they still have big audiences by default.

These days, it's more accurate to refer to late night comedy as product placement shows, rather than actual entertainment.

Remember Stephen Colbert? During the pandemic, he performed a bizarre sketch that more-or-less mimicked a Pfizer ad. There's no artistic, freedom to it — it's all scripted by advertisers.

After Trump won Tuesday, these propagandists tried to manipulate the psychology and political outlook of their audience.

Ditto Jimmy Kimmel, a member of the Kamala Harris campaign team, was not even pretending to be in the band.

He shed a tear — or at least wanted his audience to think he was — claiming all was lost under the Republicans. 

The regime comedians are truly more like cult members and campaigners, than they are jokesters with artistic integrity.

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

COMMENTS

Showing 5 Comments

  • Henry Kluska
    commented 2024-11-08 01:02:08 -0500 Flag
    Ezra, you must have had fun doing the Interview with Barbara Kay. I had fun just watching you lead her into giving the right answer. I admire your patience to get her to give you the RIGHT answer eventually. You’re a master just like Tucker. Best in Canada 🇨🇦
  • John Landry
    commented 2024-11-07 22:37:22 -0500
    First time in my life feeling uncomfortable watching comedians. These past years with woke comedy has ruined the craft.
  • Barry Desautels
    commented 2024-11-07 22:00:39 -0500
    An excellent show with Barbra Kay. Thank you Ezra.
  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2024-11-07 21:55:45 -0500 Flag
    PM Poilievre should hire Elon Musk to do the same job when the time comes.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-07 21:10:24 -0500 Flag
    I could have voted here in Canada in America’s election but I’m not a registered Democrat. Neither are all the dead pets I have had over the years or my current cat, Delta. She votes Re-paws-lican anyway.