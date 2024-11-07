Regime comedians are the worst 'political propagandists' in America

GUEST: Barbara Kay on Trump's victory and what it means for Canadians.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, late night comedians really are the worst political propagandists in America.

Late night shows are not as culturally significant as they were 40 and 50 years ago. The regime comedians really can't compete with YouTube channels that garner millions of views nightly, but they still have big audiences by default.

These days, it's more accurate to refer to late night comedy as product placement shows, rather than actual entertainment.

President-elect Donald Trump's full victory speech to the American people after winning both the electoral college and popular vote. pic.twitter.com/GNlVof5lO4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 6, 2024

Remember Stephen Colbert? During the pandemic, he performed a bizarre sketch that more-or-less mimicked a Pfizer ad. There's no artistic, freedom to it — it's all scripted by advertisers.

After Trump won Tuesday, these propagandists tried to manipulate the psychology and political outlook of their audience.

Trump supporters worldwide celebrate his victory as a global turning point as America rejects wokeness and embraces a new era of greatness.



MORE: https://t.co/vjAlaqLLyr pic.twitter.com/RDIuzA4uAq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 6, 2024

Ditto Jimmy Kimmel, a member of the Kamala Harris campaign team, was not even pretending to be in the band.

He shed a tear — or at least wanted his audience to think he was — claiming all was lost under the Republicans.

The regime comedians are truly more like cult members and campaigners, than they are jokesters with artistic integrity.