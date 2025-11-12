The Crisis of the Young Canadian Male: Anger, Disconnection, and Misguided Solutions

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, The Ezra Levant Show investigates society's disturbing trend of making life difficult for young men.

A survey by Intensions Consulting and the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) revealed that 50% of men aged 19 to 29 are at risk of "problem anger," starkly higher than the 22% of all Canadian men. The CMHF called this a "troubling reality," pointing to "deeper stress and disconnection from support systems" for young men.

Surprisingly, CTV quoted CMHF president Kenton Boston, who found the issue "startling, but not shocking," blaming it on young men's "economic stressors including affordability concerns, job insecurity and a lack of housing options."

This is fundamentally true. In addition to economic factors, Ezra notes the entertainment industry's effort to demonize young men as "toxic" and the general denigration of masculinity, often promoting alternatives like transgenderism.

Boston also recognized society's critical shift regarding masculinity, noting the often-negative discourse that pressures young men. This observation is ironic given that CTV, the outlet reporting this, often engages in such "feminist, leftist advocacy."

Young men are naturally more volatile than older men, historically possessing "vim and vigour," an instinct for risk, adventure, and competition. This energy is traditionally channeled into productive ventures like military service or entrepreneurship.

The survey also found that 39% of young men (19-29) had a violent impulse when angry in the last month, significantly higher than 16% of all Canadian men. Boston stressed the need for support to "alleviate that angst and anger.”

Ezra agrees young men are angry but feels the study only partially understands why and completely fails on the solution.

He disputes the notion that typical therapy—often led by a middle-aged female psychologist—or government helplines are effective real-world solutions for young men under stress.

Historically, men managed stress and built character by simply being male in the company of other men, not by "whining and crying." Institutions like the Rotary and Lions Clubs provided essential spaces for this male fellowship.

Today, these are often labeled as "sexist" and have been driven into oblivion.

GUEST: Tracey Wilson of the CCFR on public servants to boost our military.