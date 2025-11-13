Scotiabank fires vile antisemite following Rebel News exposé
Scotiabank only fired Rayan Malak after Rebel News exposed his hatred.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies exposes Scotiabank as Canada's most hypocritical bank. It only acts ethically when publicly exposed, having "debanked" clients like Gary Duke and Jane for questioning its zealous DEI agenda and freezing Freedom Convoy donors' accounts in February 2022.
Despite mass layoffs, Scotiabank allowed executive Rayan Malak's years of vile antisemitic social media posts. Bank leadership ignored Rebel News's inquiries until public exposure forced action, contradicting their "inclusivity" claims.
Scotiabank only fired Malak after Rebel News exposed his hatred. A non-committal HR email confirmed the termination was a PR cover-up, not a moral stand against antisemitism, designed to protect the bank's corporate image.
Scotiabank HR director Jenny Poulos confirmed in an email that Malak was fired. Her response, dated November 10, 2025, thanked the source for "bringing this issue to our attention" and ensuring the Bank's relationships reflect "respect, diversity, and inclusivity."
The email stated the referenced person is no longer a Scotiabank employee and condemned racism and discrimination under their Code of Conduct. They cited internal Personal Information for sharing no further details.
Yes, even vile antisemites are entitled to privacy.
David, who is also a Scotiabank client, anticipates being "debanked" for publishing this critique, mirroring the bank's vengeance against dissenters and proving its "my way or the highway" corporate culture. Such a move is expected in a "banana republic," or as David terms our country, a "maple syrup republic."
GUEST: Freedom activist Salman Sima on Olivia Chow’s "genocide" comment regarding Israel's war with Hamas.
COMMENTS
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-11-13 20:56:41 -0500 FlagExcellent show, David. We would never find these news stories anywhere else.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-11-13 20:55:01 -0500 FlagWas he fired because what he did was wrong or because he tarnished the reputation of his employer?
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-11-13 20:52:51 -0500 FlagWhat mind viruses wokeness, Marxism, and Islamism are! All three must be pursued and defeated with the truth. Only truth cures brain rot like that misanthropic crapola.
Lorraine Ramesbottom commented 2025-11-13 20:35:45 -0500 FlagI quit Scotia bank in 2023 after hearing stories like this. I called the head of the bank and told them I was no longer interested in dealing with woke companies like theirs. I let them know how I felt about their ridiculous DIE and flying a big rainbow+ flag and yet no Canadian flag to be seen. I don’t deal with any woke businesses, they don’t get my money.