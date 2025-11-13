Scotiabank fires vile antisemite following Rebel News exposé

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies exposes Scotiabank as Canada's most hypocritical bank. It only acts ethically when publicly exposed, having "debanked" clients like Gary Duke and Jane for questioning its zealous DEI agenda and freezing Freedom Convoy donors' accounts in February 2022.

Despite mass layoffs, Scotiabank allowed executive Rayan Malak's years of vile antisemitic social media posts. Bank leadership ignored Rebel News's inquiries until public exposure forced action, contradicting their "inclusivity" claims.

Scotiabank only fired Malak after Rebel News exposed his hatred. A non-committal HR email confirmed the termination was a PR cover-up, not a moral stand against antisemitism, designed to protect the bank's corporate image.

Scotiabank HR director Jenny Poulos confirmed in an email that Malak was fired. Her response, dated November 10, 2025, thanked the source for "bringing this issue to our attention" and ensuring the Bank's relationships reflect "respect, diversity, and inclusivity."

The email stated the referenced person is no longer a Scotiabank employee and condemned racism and discrimination under their Code of Conduct. They cited internal Personal Information for sharing no further details.

Yes, even vile antisemites are entitled to privacy.

David, who is also a Scotiabank client, anticipates being "debanked" for publishing this critique, mirroring the bank's vengeance against dissenters and proving its "my way or the highway" corporate culture. Such a move is expected in a "banana republic," or as David terms our country, a "maple syrup republic."

GUEST: Freedom activist Salman Sima on Olivia Chow’s "genocide" comment regarding Israel's war with Hamas.