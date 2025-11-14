EZRA LEVANT: Carney's WEF-style socialism will fail

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra asserts Mark Carney is implementing World Economic Forum-style socialism, which he fears is "far worse" than expected and will fail.

Ezra argues the WEF's "stakeholder capitalism" is socialism, not true "shareholder capitalism," as it prioritizes outside interests ("anyone who wants to do anything with someone else's stuff"), citing ideological examples like ESG and DEI that undermine competence.

He notes the WEF is "imploding," citing accusations against Klaus Schwab and the abandonment of Mark Carney's climate finance project, GFANZ. Despite this, Carney has "burrowed his way into Canada" to "centrally plan our economy."

Ezra contrasts the "spontaneous order" of the free market, referencing 19th-century economist Frédéric Bastiat, with the "organized chaos" and historical starvation caused by communist central planning under figures like Stalin and Mao.

Carney is criticized for acting as a "grand wizard" or "Dear Leader," arbitrarily approving or rejecting corporate projects without explanation, despite private funding being ready after long delays under Trudeau's bureaucracy.

Carney's "snobbery" is evident in his dismissal of oil pipelines, Canada's most valuable export, as "boring." The host suggests projects like the Keystone XL could generate $25 billion yearly in oil movement. This arbitrary, "managed economy" approach, the host concludes, will "scare away $1 trillion from Canada into Donald Trump's America."

GUEST: Rebel's Drea Humphrey on Frances Widdowson's visit to Thompson Rivers University.