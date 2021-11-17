Senator Denise Batters kicked out for supporting democracy within Erin O'Toole's Conservatives

On tonight's show, we'll talk about Sen. Denise Batters' attempt to get some party democracy in the Conservative Party of Canada.
Obviously, Erin O'Toole doesn't like that one bit — he threw her out of the party. But I don't think that's going to end the problem, and I don't think it should.
I think party members need to have a vote on his future, and it makes sense to have that vote earlier rather than later.
NEXT: Avi Yemini in Australia went to a 24-hour protest outside the legislature in Melbourne.
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
