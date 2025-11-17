What’s the difference between America First and MAGA?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses the difference between MAGA and America First, and the politicization of "Christ is King." As a Canadian, here are his thoughts.

U.S. President Donald Trump is fulfilling his radical promises, particularly on immigration and challenging the "Deep State." His current team shows intense loyalty, and he has rapidly rolled out bold executive orders, from border policy to banning men from women's sports. He is also resolving global conflicts, achieving "peace through strength."

Trump has delivered on his core promises, including mass deportations and renegotiating trade deals, which should satisfy American conservatives.

However, a faction of the online right is now rebelling against Trump, claiming he isn't "pure" or "America First" enough. This movement is fueled by figures like Nick Fuentes, a self-proclaimed anti-Trump conservative who has expressed antisemitic and pro-Stalin sentiments, and Candace Owens.

Most alarmingly, former leading commentator Tucker Carlson has flipped, leveraging his reputation to push an anti-Trump, anti-Israel, and often pro-authoritarian agenda. This shift is linked to foreign influence, notably from Qatar, which reportedly pays off pundits.

The messaging from this "troll right" is being amplified by foreign state media, like Russia Today, to create division.

The "troll right" co-opts key phrases. MAGA is inseparable from Trumpism. America First is a core Trump policy but is being twisted to mean "America Only" by the dissenters, advocating a full global retreat that would open the door for rivals like China.

Ezra argues that Trump's "America First" strategy uses a global footprint (e.g., military bases, trade deals like the one with Malaysia) to actively counter the influence of China and Russia. It’s not "America Only."

Finally, "Christ is King" is a sacred Christian statement of submission to God. While true believers use it as a reflection of their faith, the "troll right" weaponizes it as a political test and a slogan, often used disingenuously by non-Christians like Fuentes to attack perceived opponents, blurring into antisemitism.

This online battle is demoralizing and fueled by foreign-administered bots and massive influence operations targeting young people. They are being groomed to hate Trump, support Qatar, despise Israel, and give a pass to China and Russia.

As a pro-Christian, pro-Trump Canadian Jew, Ezra believes his mission is to counter this "splittist information operation" and promote harmony between Christians and Jews.

GUEST: Rebel's Sheila Gunn Reid from on the ground at the United Nations Climate Summit in Belem, Brazil on her latest reporting.