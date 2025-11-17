What’s the difference between America First and MAGA?
The "troll right" co-opts phrases. MAGA defines Trumpism. "America First," a core Trump policy, is being distorted by dissenters to mean "America Only."
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses the difference between MAGA and America First, and the politicization of "Christ is King." As a Canadian, here are his thoughts.
U.S. President Donald Trump is fulfilling his radical promises, particularly on immigration and challenging the "Deep State." His current team shows intense loyalty, and he has rapidly rolled out bold executive orders, from border policy to banning men from women's sports. He is also resolving global conflicts, achieving "peace through strength."
Trump has delivered on his core promises, including mass deportations and renegotiating trade deals, which should satisfy American conservatives.
However, a faction of the online right is now rebelling against Trump, claiming he isn't "pure" or "America First" enough. This movement is fueled by figures like Nick Fuentes, a self-proclaimed anti-Trump conservative who has expressed antisemitic and pro-Stalin sentiments, and Candace Owens.
Most alarmingly, former leading commentator Tucker Carlson has flipped, leveraging his reputation to push an anti-Trump, anti-Israel, and often pro-authoritarian agenda. This shift is linked to foreign influence, notably from Qatar, which reportedly pays off pundits.
The messaging from this "troll right" is being amplified by foreign state media, like Russia Today, to create division.
The "troll right" co-opts key phrases. MAGA is inseparable from Trumpism. America First is a core Trump policy but is being twisted to mean "America Only" by the dissenters, advocating a full global retreat that would open the door for rivals like China.
Ezra argues that Trump's "America First" strategy uses a global footprint (e.g., military bases, trade deals like the one with Malaysia) to actively counter the influence of China and Russia. It’s not "America Only."
Finally, "Christ is King" is a sacred Christian statement of submission to God. While true believers use it as a reflection of their faith, the "troll right" weaponizes it as a political test and a slogan, often used disingenuously by non-Christians like Fuentes to attack perceived opponents, blurring into antisemitism.
This online battle is demoralizing and fueled by foreign-administered bots and massive influence operations targeting young people. They are being groomed to hate Trump, support Qatar, despise Israel, and give a pass to China and Russia.
As a pro-Christian, pro-Trump Canadian Jew, Ezra believes his mission is to counter this "splittist information operation" and promote harmony between Christians and Jews.
GUEST: Rebel's Sheila Gunn Reid from on the ground at the United Nations Climate Summit in Belem, Brazil on her latest reporting.
COMMENTS
-
Lida Kocis commented 2025-11-17 22:35:28 -0500 FlagFuentes is insane. Carlson, a big disappointment, I used to like him…who would have expected he’s a spineless flipper.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-11-17 21:30:25 -0500 FlagWe need reporters OUTSIDE these globalist events to show the true hypocrisy of these climate nannies. What they’re doing is like a mother telling her kids, “Don’t swear, damn-it”."
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-11-17 21:28:34 -0500 FlagChristian is as Christian does. The troll right are showing by their actions that they hate God’s people. And hating Israel’s government is speaking evil of Israel’s leaders. You can’t separate the leadership from the people. God instituted government and they’re his servants, like it or not.
-
Matt Abrahams commented 2025-11-17 20:46:19 -0500 FlagNo Tucker, you’re not a Christian, no matter how many times you claim to be one. And that rug you wear on your head makes you look like the utter moron that you are.