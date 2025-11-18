Are radical activists erasing Canada's identity?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra focuses on the effort to erase Canadian history: removing Sir John A. Macdonald from the $10 bill, tearing down statues, and now, even silencing our national anthem.

Ezra remains perplexed by the removal of Sir John A. Macdonald from the $10 bill—though, of course, he understands (but disagrees with) the political motivation. Justin Trudeau and the Liberals seek to delete our history, denigrate our founders, and recast Canada's story, notably by slandering Sir John A. with accusations of genocide.

His replacement, Viola Desmond, is the focus of much of this revisionist effort. In 1946, this Black Nova Scotian woman challenged racial segregation at a movie theatre, leading to her arrest and a tax evasion trial over a one-penny difference in ticket price.

While Desmond’s act of courage was admirable, her historical importance simply does not compare to that of Sir John A. Macdonald—the founding father, the first Prime Minister, and the man who oversaw monumental national feats like the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Historical erasure is rampant, extending beyond currency.

Statues, including those of Sir John A. Macdonald and Queen Victoria, are being removed by governments and activists. The latter, toppled outside the Manitoba legislature, will be replaced by a mother bison and calf monument. Moreover, controversial renamings are occurring, such as Yonge-Dundas Square becoming "Sankofa Square" and the renaming of Ryerson University.

Destroying our history creates a vacuum now filled with anti-Canadian narratives. This includes false claims of residential school mass graves and genocide, used to defame Christian churches.

This campaign against our identity culminated yesterday when Toronto's pro-Hamas Mayor Olivia Chow hoisted the Palestinian flag at City Hall, aided by anti-Israel advocate Mohamed Fakih. Toronto, with a foreign-born population much higher than New York's 36%, is seeing tribalism replace patriotism.

While un-permitted anti-Israel agitators terrorize Jewish areas, police immediately shut off the Canadian national anthem played by an "old-stock Canadian" counter-protester.

Protesters are waving the Palestinian flag not to support statehood (which has been offered), but because it is anti-Israel and anti-Canada. Their goal is the destruction of Israel and, in Canada, the destruction of our country, history, and beliefs.

GUEST: John Carpay, President of the JCCF, on their latest report condemning government overreach.