Rebel News EXPOSES UN 'climate cult' in Brazil

The climate cult descends on the Brazilian city named after Bethlehem, I'm Sheila Gunn Reid but you're watching The Ezra Levant Show.

I'm reporting from the UN’s climate conference city—where the sewage flows into the Amazon and the hypocrisy flows even faster.

Let me start with this: the people of Belém are incredible. Warm, generous, hardworking—and they deserve far better than what the UN has done to their city.

Despite the UN's environmental lectures, their garbage is being dumped in a local favela. They deliberately avoided setting up near it—to hide how 60% of the city lives—but their trash reached this dangerous neighborhood, and we found it.

In addition, Belém's catastrophic lack of sanitation—over 95% of raw sewage flows into the Amazon basin—is the hypocritical backdrop.

Delegates will pose by the same river system to lecture on sustainability. This is environmental colonialism: the Amazon as a prop and locals as an afterthought. Funds spent accommodating the UN should have prioritized the locals' lives.

The delegates are living on luxurious, full-power, air-conditioned cruise ships—floating hotels—because the local accommodations aren't good enough for the "climate elite" who refuse to actually stay in the city they claim to be helping.

The UN finally accredited Rebel News after a nine-year ban. However, despite official accreditation, they refused us entry upon arrival with no explanation or due process, locking the door on journalists who ask tough questions.

The next time I'm using a soggy paper straw or buying another reusable bag in Canada, I'll recall the environmental catastrophe of garbage- and sewage-filled rivers in the UN conference's host city, a true contrast to their stated mission.

Coming up, we’ve got three reports you won’t want to miss:

First, we discovered the UN's garbage dumped in a dangerous favela—conditions the global climate elite ignore.

Second—Rebel News was accredited by the UN, then immediately re-banned and ejected from the venue.

And last, but certainly not least, my closing thoughts from Belém—after days witnessing the gap between UN rhetoric and reality. See all my reports at RebelUN.com and thank you to all of you who chipped in a bit to get us here.