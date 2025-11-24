Is Mark Carney temperamentally suited to public life?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney's temperament for public life is questioned after two snippy exchanges.

When a reporter asked if he spoke to Donald Trump, Carney dismissed it with "who cares?" before switching to French. This is contrary to his past platform of being the one who could handle and protect Canada from Trump.

People in the auto industry and his voters care about his lack of connection to Trump.

Carney also recently called oil pipelines "boring." This is dismissive of a vital resource for jobs and exports. Pipelines are not boring; they are key to diversifying the economy and getting better world prices for Canadian oil, instead of the current "landlocked discount."

The Prime Minister’s disdain suggests he dislikes things the private sector handles without government intervention, revealing him as an "economic imposter" who feels "unimportant" when not needed.

These reactions—"Who cares?!" about Trump, "Boring!" about pipelines, and his past chiding of a CBC reporter for asking about conflicts of interest—reveal a pattern: Carney loses his cool when asked difficult questions he can't easily answer.

Carney claims he doesn't care about not getting a call with Trump, but the rest of the world (Saudi Arabia, New York Mayor, UK's Starmer, Zelensky) is meeting with him.

While Carney flies around for photo ops, his message that Canada doesn't need the U.S. is unconvincing. Actions like threatening to rip up the F-35 contract for Swedish jets could further harden Trump's stance on trade and the auto industry.

GUEST: Independent journalist Caryma Sa'd on a city vehicle driving through anti-Israel protesters in Toronto.