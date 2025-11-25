Liberals push Nazi symbol ban to distract from the real problem

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the Liberals want Canadians to believe they’re cracking down on extremism. But instead of tackling the open harassment of Jews in our cities, they're rolling out yet another symbolic “hate” law, this time a ban on certain Nazi and terrorist symbols. It’s a showy distraction from a government that refuses to enforce the laws already on the books.

This all comes after the collapse of Trudeau’s government wiped out the Online Harms Act, a censorship package that had been a sure thing thanks to Liberal, NDP, and Bloc support. Though that bill hasn’t been reintroduced, the government’s obsession with regulating speech hasn’t cooled. Bill C-2 would allow Canada Post to open mail without warrants. And now Bill C-9, the so-called “Combatting Hate Act”, goes further.

Before even reading the fine print, the problem is in the title. Hate is an emotion. Legislators can’t command human feelings any more than they can legislate love. A country doesn’t become more tolerant because Parliament orders it. What matters is conduct, not emotion, and we already have ample laws covering harassment, assault, threats and vandalism. The real issue is that police refuse to enforce them, especially when the offenders are pro-Hamas activists.

C-9 would criminalise displaying symbols tied to designated terrorist groups or classic Nazi imagery. In theory, Hamas flags and ISIS badges would be illegal. In reality, police in big cities already ignore far worse: blocking streets, screaming at Jewish residents, re-enacting scenes from Hamas propaganda, even intimidation outside synagogues. These acts already break existing laws. Nothing is enforced.

And the bill includes sweeping exemptions tailor-made for those very activists. If the display is for “journalism,” “education,” “art,” or presented “in good faith” as criticism, defenders of Hamas will simply argue they were accusing Jews of being Nazis, something they already do every weekend with no consequences.

More alarming is the resurrection of a standalone “hate-motivated offence,” carrying penalties up to life in prison. Not for violence ... for motivation. For emotion. Canada doesn’t hand out life sentences for most murders, yet this government wants people jailed for what they felt when committing a crime.

Meanwhile, the actual surge in antisemitism, driven both by woke ideological conditioning and by importing the centuries-old hatreds of countries where antisemitism is nearly universal, goes unaddressed. Root causes are off-limits; thought-policing is fashionable.

This bill won’t curb extremism. It won’t protect Jewish Canadians. It won’t rein in pro-Hamas mobs. It won’t force police to do their jobs.

What it will do is create a powerful new tool to punish political dissent and history has shown this government is far more enthusiastic about targeting truckers than terrorists.

GUEST: Sam Westrop, Director of Middle East Forum's counter-extremism project on President Trump and Governor of Texas Greg Abbott designating Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists.

