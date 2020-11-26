The Barbecue Rebellion turns violent in Toronto

It's been such a busy day — I've been doing livestreams practically all day, so I have not properly scripted tonight's show.

But I'm talking about the Barbecue Rebellion at Adamson BBQ, a restaurant in Etobicoke, a suburb of Toronto.

It's an outstanding barbecue restaurant. I've been to the outlet in Leaside, another Toronto neighbourhood.

Lineups for half an hour. They'd always sell out. Outstanding food, the hipsters loved it, and the entrepreneur himself — his name is Adam Skelly — making one restaurant work is hard, but three? Kudos to him.

A lot of Toronto has loved the ‘staycation’ of the lockdown. They've gotten paid no matter what. I think of the government classes, the bureaucratic classes, who have not worked at all or worked from home, and haven't lost a minute's pay.

Then there's the working classes. Like Adam Skelly, who was forced out of work.

And Adam Skelly is fighting back.